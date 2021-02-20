More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    “People Who Do Not Attend On Time for Their Second Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Lose It”, Warns Tico Health Authorities

    The CCSS ask citizens to set their alarms or put a note on the refrigerator as reminders for the day of the appointment

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    “Artificial Reefs” are Installed in the Waters of Costa Rica for Giving Habitat to Marine Animals

    Costa Rica is one of the countries congratulated by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for its climate actions.
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica and Chile Lead in E-commerce Ranking of Latin America

    Costa Rica and Chile were the Latin American economies best positioned in the annual index on the implementation of...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “People Who Do Not Attend On Time for Their Second Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Lose It”, Warns Tico Health Authorities

    The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) began with the vaccination against COVID-19 to the population over 58 years of age
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) began with the vaccination against COVID-19 to the population over 58 years of age, a process that will intensify as of next week. For that reason, the authorities require the commitment of people to comply with the scheme on the days indicated.

    People who do not assist in the exact 21 days for their second dose will lose the possibility of obtaining it. This was clearly stated by the Caja’s Epidemiological Surveillance doctor, Diana Paniagua. The expert also recalled that immunization against SARS-CoV-2 is achieved with the two doses placed.

    “In order to achieve the maximum necessary immunity, both the first dose and the second are in order, so it is important that the population has that shared responsibility according to the world situation to have that second dose that is required. We urge the entire population to go to the health center when they are told to apply the second dose.

    “Now there are many means to be able to remember that we have an appointment and so on, so use cellular media, put the appointment in the refrigerator or please tell a child or a relative if you have the appointment for that second dose,” said the doctor. Complying with the accuracy of the date is necessary by indication of the vaccine developers who “insist that it be exactly 21 days later,” said the expert.

    Strict date compliance

    Each vaccinated person will receive a registration card and in it the next date on which they must appear to complete the schedule and the desired immunization will be noted. “In case the person does not show up after the 21 days, unfortunately we cannot apply that second dose and that second dose will have to be applied to another person,” added Paniagua.

    In the case of those already infected

    In the CCSS they remember that if a person was already infected with COVID-19, they have to wait 90 days to be able to apply the vaccines. In the case of people who received the first vaccine and were infected, they must wait -also- 90 days after their recovery to reactivate the scheme and receive their second vaccine.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceKristin Hidalgo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleNew Scientific Council Will be in Charge of Species Protection for the Costa Rican Fishing Industry
    Next articleCosta Rica and Chile Lead in E-commerce Ranking of Latin America
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    “Artificial Reefs” are Installed in the Waters of Costa Rica for Giving Habitat to Marine Animals

    Costa Rica is one of the countries congratulated by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for its climate actions.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    New Scientific Council Will be in Charge of Species Protection for the Costa Rican Fishing Industry

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The decree is expected to go into effect this week and take its first concrete actions immediately.
    Read more

    Guatemala Closes Three Air Navigation Routes Due to Volcanic Activity

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Guatemala's La Aurora International Airport closed three air navigation routes this past Wednesday due to ash from the Pacaya and Fuego volcanoes, which maintain...
    Read more

    Tico Fans Could Soon Return to Soccer Stadiums

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The document was delivered by the National Soccer Union (Unafut) to the Ministry of Sports, which will make the respective analysis.
    Read more

    Meeting at the United Nations Addresses Issues of Racism, Xenophobia and Discrimination

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Among the ministers expected to participate virtually in the special Ecosoc meeting is the Costa Rican Foreign Minister, Rodolfo Solano Quirós.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years