More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Apply 20 Specific Institutional Measures to Reactivate Tourism

    An essential component of the country’s economy

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Apply 20 Specific Institutional Measures to Reactivate Tourism

    Costa Rica announced today 20 measures for the relief and reactivation of tourism, among which stand out gradual opening...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Have Space Agency and Center, Deputies Formally Approve the Law of its Creation

    Costa Rica will have a Space Agency and a Space Center in its territory to investigate issues related to...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica and Chile Lead in E-commerce Ranking of Latin America

    Costa Rica and Chile were the Latin American economies best positioned in the annual index on the implementation of...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica announced today 20 measures for the relief and reactivation of tourism, among which stand out gradual opening to the Chinese market, tourism infrastructure, support for small and medium-sized companies and transporters.

    Credits in rural territories, actions to lower costs in restaurant and hotel stores, and promotion of national tourism through cumulative days, teleworking and a bill to create Father’s Day a holiday in 2021 are other measures revealed by the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

    Joint effort


    In a press conference with President Carlos Alvarado, the Minister of Tourism stated that the sector needs the assistance of all state institutions to rise up and continue to be the engine of the national economy.

    Segura also pointed out that the actions complement the Road Map that the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the private sector drew up for the recovery of perhaps the economic branch most affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic, which has retraced the so-called “industry without chimneys” in Costa Rica to 1998 figures.

    Hard hit sector


    In this regard, the Costa Rican President assured that the tourism sector is the most affected in our economy because of the Pandemic and, recognizing this reality, we have adopted as a Government, with the leadership of the ICT and other institutions, a group of measures to push the reactivation of tourist activity.

    Official data show that before COVID-19, tourism generated 225,000 direct jobs and 83,000 indirect jobs in Costa Rica. Likewise, while the Gross Domestic Product of this country decreased 4.5 in 2020, tourism did so by 40.7 percent, according to data from the Central Bank of Costa Rica.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Will Have Space Agency and Center, Deputies Formally Approve the Law of its Creation
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Apply 20 Specific Institutional Measures to Reactivate Tourism

    Costa Rica announced today 20 measures for the relief and reactivation of tourism, among which stand out gradual opening...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Pura Vida Humans”, Experiences of Tico Family that Sold Everything to Travel Through Costa Rica

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Showing the world the beauties of Costa Rica from a family perspective and through real experiences, encouraged Roselyn Carrillo and Richard Carr to sell...
    Read more

    Tortuguero National Park Recorded 186 Species of Birds

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    A group of 70 people participated this past weekend in the fourth bird count of Tortuguero National Park.
    Read more

    Spain Expects to Strengthen Its Tourism Links With Costa Rica

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Spain is working on various initiatives that would guarantee tourists from Central America an experience with the sanitary measures and conditions
    Read more

    Costa Rica Analyzes Models and Scenarios to Visualize Future Tourist Visitation Trends

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    To have a clearer picture that guides decision-making adapted to the times of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Planning and Development Directorate of the Costa...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years