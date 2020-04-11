Home
Home
News
News
Vehicle Restriction Tightens In Costa Rica
Guillermo Agudelo
-
Modified date: April 10, 2020
Since this Wednesday, the restriction on vehicle traffic has tightened: the authorization to circulate is reduced to two license plate numbers and...
Economy
The Costa Rican Private Sector Stepping In To Help Fight The Consequences Of The Coronavirus Pandemic
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 10, 2020
Donations from different companies business towards educational institutions and to medical centers with foodstuffs such as chicken,...
News
Water Rationing Schedule Will Be Implemented In The Greater Metropolitan Area For The Following Two Weeks
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 6, 2020
Llave de agua
News
Astrology, a Parascience Abundant in Ancient Beliefs and Superstitions
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
The world is full of beliefs, superstitions, customs and practices that often transcend the imagination of man...
News
The New Coronavirus Breeds Well In Cats and Ferrets But Poorly In Dogs
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 4, 2020
The new coronavirus could reproduce "efficiently" in cats and ferrets, but it would not multiply well in...
World News
Health News
Health
Learn 3 Exercises To Meditate And Relax At Home
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 9, 2020
Meditation is a technique that helps you relax your whole body and helps control your thoughts. The...
Health
Know The 5 Benefits That Meditation Can Give Your Life
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 9, 2020
A millenary practice that allows to dominate the mind and reach a state of full consciousness,meditation is...
Health
Costa Rica: a Small Country Taking Great Strides Forward In the Battle against COVID-19
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 9, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic is a strong reality currently hitting almost all countries in the world. To date,...
Health
Artificial Respirators Are Created At the University of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 8, 2020
Costa Rica, like all other countries of the world, is fighting the pandemic due to COVID-19, taking...
Health
7 Relaxation Techniques To Sleep Well
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 8, 2020
We know that for many people going to bed is not necessarily a pleasure. This is because...
Environmental News
Sports News
Sports & Games
Costa Rica Commemorates National Sport and Physical Activity Day
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Every March 30th, Costa Rica celebrates the “National Sport and Physical Activity Day”, established by law on...
Sports & Games
Cycling In Costa Rica. Enjoy Practicing This Lifestyle
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Cycling is a sport that is booming and more and more people are choosing to make it...
Sports & Games
Keylor Navas, a Notable Costa Rican Football Player
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, better known as Keylor Navas, is a soccer player born in San Isidro,...
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Economy
Money
Economy
Costa Rica Exports Processed Products such as Tropical Fruits and Green Coffee to Dubai
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Although it sounds like an idyllic and distant destination, Costa Rica seeks to make its way to export to the United Arab...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
Travel
Travel
Costa Rica Extends Its Border Closure until April 30th
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
Costa Rica will extend the closure of its border for 18 more days than originally planned and...
Travel
Ferry Connections between Puntarenas and Nicoya Will Be Suspended For the Time Being
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
The measures to reduce movement of people and thus prevent the spread of Coronavirus also reached the...
Travel
Explore Bright Portugal or the Best Thing against Winter Depression
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 1, 2020
Tourism is booming in Portugal, and despite this destination being so hugely popular, it continues to be...
Culture & Lifestyle
Romantic Honeymoon in Costa Rica…
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
Costa Rica is the best example that in a small piece of land great wonders can be hidden, so it is not surprising that our lands are a sought-after tourist destination
Travel
The Irazú Volcano. Come To Know Its Amazing Top
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
The Irazu volcano is a derivative of the indigenous language population that inhabited that area in the...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Parable #8: Where Does This Road Lead?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 30, 2020
(This week is the eleventh installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
Culture & Lifestyle
Get To Know The Ancestral Indigenous Gastronomy Of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 30, 2020
Get To Know One of the firsts of ancestral Costa Rican gastronomy is not to kill more...
Culture & Lifestyle
Romantic Honeymoon in Costa Rica…
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
Costa Rica is the best example that in a small piece of land great wonders can be hidden, so it is not surprising that our lands are a sought-after tourist destination
Culture & Lifestyle
Do You Know How Many Languages Exist in Costa Rica?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 26, 2020
In Costa Rica, the official language is Spanish, constitutionally, but although the country is considered small it...
Culture & Lifestyle
Jorge Jiménez Deredia, a Gifted and World-Renowned Costa Rican Sculptor
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 23, 2020
All in Costa Rica is incredible. From the rural farming villages to the brightly colored rain forests,...
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Science & Technology
What Is Really Behind 5g Technology?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Since 2018, many variants of 5G technology have been generated, mainly due to the benefits it brings,...
Science & Technology
The Wedding Ring With GPS
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
manos-con-anillos-de-compromiso
Science & Technology
Narwix Company Powers Development
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
blue whale narwix
Environment
Costa Rican Scientist Participates in the European Research “Mars on Earth”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Costa Rican scientist Alejandro Arce Rodríguez is one of the researchers at the Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany who has worked...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
