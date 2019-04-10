The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (AIDOQ) has become the main gateway to Guanacaste for international tourists, who sometimes also use this terminal to take local flights and get to know other regions of Costa Rica such as Tortuguero, Corcovado, or rent vehicles and access areas like Monteverde.

This versatility, together with the increase in flights and the promotion of the destination, caused March 2019 to become the month with the highest passenger traffic in the terminal, serving 166,240 people, a record figure since 2012 when this new airport was put into operation.

“At CORIPORT we are extremely pleased with these results. It is the reflection of a clear strategy to promote the destination and attraction of airlines, carried out in conjunction with ICT, in addition to a constant effort to offer the best service to all travelers who visit us”, said César Jaramillo, general manager of the company CORIPORT, concessionaire of the passenger terminal of AIDOQ.

Outdoors of the AIDOQ terminal

In 2018, the terminal registered total passenger traffic of 1,125,170, and specifically 149,069 passengers in March. That is, compared to March of this year, the terminal served 12% more passengers. The highest number of passenger traffic reported by the terminal occurred in March 2016 when 151,081 passengers registered.

“This record of passengers means a lot; more people are coming to the region, new business opportunities, and chains that undoubtedly boost the economy, not only of Guanacaste but of the whole country, since many of the tourists that use the terminal take advantage of local flights or access by land to visit other areas”, added Jaramillo. Recently, the airline Aeroméxico began its flights to Liberia. In addition, airlines United Airlines, Alaska Air, Air Canada, and Sun Country increased frequencies during the high season, factors that contribute to the increase of these positive figures.