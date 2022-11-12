Alliance Française Costa Rica Will Offer Free Digital Art Galleries Audiovisual Workshops and Virtual Reality Apps

The Alliance Française will celebrate its 75th anniversary in the country with digital art galleries, audiovisual workshops and the presentation of two new cell phone applications, all free of charge.The foregoing will complement conferences in which there will be experts in technological and environmental matters.

“The Alliance has been celebrating the Digital November festival for 5 years and we take advantage of it to address issues such as occupation of public space, questions about big data, or recycling of electronic components,” said the organization’s director, Emmanuelle Gines.

The details:

On Monday 14th, Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th at Parque La Libertad, in Desamparados, there is a workshop for which prior registration is required.

On Thursday the 17th there is a series of exhibitions at the Omar Dengo Foundation. These will be centered around a new way of thinking about technological development in harmony with nature.

Among the guests are HuguesFerreboeuf, polytechnic and engineer graduated from Télécom Paris Tech. He has held various management positions in the telecommunications sector and today is in charge of digital sobriety issues at the ThinkTankThe Shift Project.

His presentation will be based on the reformulation of the digital, the current trend of consumption, and digital production in a world that is incompatible with climate restrictions.

Art City Tour

On Friday the 18th, the Art City Tour will be held with the launch of two virtual reality apps.One of them will allow users to experience the capital and discover it in a different way, without the need to use Waze or Google Maps.In addition, that same day another app will be presented that will allow a mural located in the Alliance Française to be brought to life.

“To end the activities of the 75th anniversary of the Alliance Française, we wanted to give this mural even more life, thanks to augmented reality technology.That is why we have joined forces with Alejandro Segura, a Costa Rican visual artist, and Hyperfiction, a French collective dedicated to digital arts, to create this animation that you can see on your cell phone,” explained Emmanuelle Gines.

The activities are for everyone and those who wish to participate in the activities will be able to obtain more information on the social networks of the French Alliance on Facebook and Instagram.