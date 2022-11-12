Costa Rica Experiences a Shortage of Technology Professionals

Vacancies in technology continue to rise, while the number of professionals specialized in technology, are not enough to fill them. A report from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) indicates that in 2020 there were more than 1 million jobs available in technology, and that only 100,000 professionals graduated in this area, in all of Latin America.

By 2025, according to a study by Microsoft and the LinkedIn network, it is estimated that there will be more than 10 million job offers in the sector. Given this, Rocío Herraiz, Director of Communications at Noventiq, commented that “one of the most attractive sectors to work in today and in the future is information and communication technology; however, the amount of employment available is not enough, today talents prioritize their goals and ambitions”.

For example, he mentioned that the new generations want to work for companies that have a clear purpose of action, that exist not only to earn profits, but also to collaborate with communities.

“They want a fun, diverse and inclusive company culture where they feel like they are part of a whole and their voices are heard. They demand flexibility, benefits related to mental and physical health,” said Herraiz.

Aim for employability

With regard to working people, the Director of Communication commented that professional training and qualifications inside and outside the work environment are more relevant, pointing to employability and future expectations that they may have. Likewise, there is the challenge of training collaborators so that they not only grow in jobs, but also in personal and professional skills.

The Government has also worked to solve this lack of specialized personnel, with programs and courses related to technology, which allow promoting employability. The consultant specializing in personnel selection, PageGroup, reported that by the end of 2022, there will be a 48% deficit of digital labor in Latin America.