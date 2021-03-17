More
    Computer Scientists Train Young Ticos in Research Techniques

    The objective is for the participants to learn from before entering the university to develop scientific research

    By TCRN STAFF
    A project from the Costa Rican College of Professionals in Informatics and Computing (CPIC) aims to identify the scientific capacities of young Ticos between 13 and 17 years of age, so that they can prepare for the future and generate spaces for thought where they develop new theses on current topics.

    During its first phase, held in the last semester of 2020, a contest was held in which the participants highlighted issues such as bullying in the school environment, the problem of extinction of animals, understanding of emotions in young people aged 15 to 18 years and causes in the deterioration of rivers. The institution also seeks that the participants can be “research ambassadors”, replicating the knowledge in their communities and study centers.

    Developing capacities to its fullest


    “In 2020 we carried out a pilot plan with a group of adolescents, teaching them to develop active research, its processes and developments and obtained great results, it is for this reason that we are outlining for this 2021 a specialized training program in research techniques for young people” commented Eng. Cynthia López, of the CPIC Investigation Commission.

    López added: “In this way they can learn long before entering the university, to develop active investigations, with which they will be able to solve problems in their environment; It will be very helpful”.

    Professionals in the area have constantly indicated that education must have scientific methods to make better professionals who can be part of the large national and international companies that have vacancies in different areas.

