    Costa Rica Will Produce Better Quality and More Sustainable Honey

    100 beekeepers will be trained for three years to apply best environmental practices in obtaining honey

    Through training programs for the application of good environmental practices and biodiversity conservation measures, Costa Rican beekeepers will produce more sustainable and better quality honey.

    The trainings are part of a project by the Government of Germany through its Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), in which 50 female beekeepers and 50 male Costa Rican beekeepers from San José, Heredia, Alajuela, Perez Zeledón and Guanacaste will participate.

    This initiative will last for three years and represents a donation of 244,000 euros from the German Government and a contribution from the national private sector of 316,000 euros, represented by the Costa Rican beekeeping company, Corona Dorada.

    Strengthening Costa Rica’s honey production


    “Our main objective is to strengthen a large percentage of Costa Rican beekeepers, with the goal of improving and diversifying their sources of income through a healthy relationship with the ecosystems and biodiversity in which they produce their honey. At a time of global economic downturn generated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, solutions based on the protection of nature and fair and inclusive development are an opportunity for recovery”, said Andreas Villar, director of the German Cooperation for the development (GIZ) in Costa Rica.

    As part of the project, a virtual learning site will be developed to connect, educate and empower producers on an ongoing basis, beyond the three-year duration of the initiative. In addition, cooperation between participants from the Costa Rican private sector and the German government will allow the reforestation of several of the honey producing areas selected for the project. In total, more than 30 thousand trees will be planted to promote bee populations.

