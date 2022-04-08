Great Reasons to Invest in Costa Rica Right Now

Costa Rica’s commitment to economic growth and social development has driven its economy toward diversification, creating strong sectors in advanced manufacturing, medical devices, services, and tourism.

Today, Costa Rica’s exports have diversified into thousands of different products exported all over the world and the country is highly recognized as one of the top 30 exporters of high technology products.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Foreign investors continue to be attracted by the country’s political stability and high levels of education. More than 200 multinational companies have chosen Costa Rica as their place of establishment.

The primary objective of Costa Rica’s trade policy is to promote, facilitate and consolidate the country’s integration into the international economy. To this end, in the last decade the country has implemented a series of axes that guide and give coherence to national policy in the search for a greater presence in world markets, which include participation in the multilateral system, promotion of integration regional, free trade and investment agreement negotiations and a greater opening of the economy.

Currently, Costa Rica has free trade agreements in force with Mexico, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, the CARICOM countries and China. It has also signed free trade agreements with Singapore, Peru and the European Union. The first two await legislative ratification and that of the European Union is in the process of being reviewed prior to its signature. Costa Rica is an active member of the World Trade Organization.

Why Costa Rica?

The country has a young, exceptionally talented and bilingual workforce. On average 95% of the employees of multinational companies are local. Costa Rica is a platform for preferential access to 1/3 of the world population, and 2/3 of the global GDP. 90% of exports of goods through Free Trade Agreements.

Excellent business climate based on a recognized tradition of democracy, economic and political stability.

Solid infrastructure. 93% of the energy is renewable. Redundant access to telecommunications.

The quality of life in Costa Rica is high. It is the safest country in Latin America, and one of the 5 countries with the best environmental performance worldwide.

The country does not impose limitations on transfers of capital funds associated with an investment, regardless of the currency

No restrictions apply to reinvestment or repatriation of profits, royalties or capital.

There is no requirement to register investments with any of the government authorities.

Costa Rica has achieved international standards for the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR, for its acronym in English)

For more information, please visit the website of the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE). In its document download center you can find specific information on Costa Rica, on topics such as infrastructure, telecommunications, education, free zone regime, human capital, immigration requirements, industrial parks, main economic indicators, labor regulations, life in Costa Rica, how to establish a business in Costa Rica, taxes and free trade agreements and preferential access.