    Costa Rica Highlights the Role of Civil Society in Regional Integration

    Establishing dialogue as the key mechanism

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    The Vice Chancellor for Multilateral Affairs of Costa Rica, Christian Guillermet, today highlighted the importance of the dialogue mechanism with civil society for the Central American Integration System (SICA).

    The Central American nation participated as president pro tempore of SICA in the Meeting of the Consultative Committee, an autonomous and independent forum that enables dialogue with organizations from various sectors of regional civil society, in search of consensus on interests to enrich the integration process.

    During the meeting, the topic: Current Context of the region and the challenges for regional civil society organizations were addressed, and reports were presented on the challenges faced by the area as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the vulnerability of the isthmus to to the attacks of natural phenomena.

    Importance of dialogue

    Guillermet highlighted the importance of these dialogue forums so that the regional integration system maintains its validity and can respond actively and effectively to the needs, concerns and interests for the population of the region.

    These challenges, he argued, require new approaches, but also present opportunities for a better social and economic reconstruction of our societies from an inclusive perspective, with the promotion of a green agenda that lays the foundations for efficient and sustainable production. All these elements are also included in the priority axes that Costa Rica promotes during the exercise of its Presidency, which began on January 1st and will end on June 30th.

