    Updated:

    Hugh Jackman Wears a Costa Rican Hat on His Social Networks

    “X” Men`s Wolverine is fascinated with Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A few days after saying goodbye to Nosara, the renowned actor, Hugh Jackman, posted a photo on his social networks in the baggage claim area of ​​a New York airport, wearing a Costa Rican hat.

    “Nice hat from Costa Rica”, “it looks like a hat from Costa Rica”, wrote several fans of the British actor. The actor’s outfit, which gave life to the character of Wolverine, shows on the front the silhouette of a frog embroidered with patriotic colors, white, blue and red. Jackman, 54 years old, was in Costa Rica from March 18th to March 28th.

    Hugh Jackman

    A Post Shared By Hugh Jackman (@Thehughjackman):

    On March 29th, the Australian actor and film producer, who is a British citizen, posted photos of his stay in the country on his networks with the phrase “until next time Nosara.”

    According to Internet users, Jackman left through the Daniel Oduber airport in Liberia, and took the opportunity to take photos with several people who recognized him.

    Wolverine again

    The Australian actor is working to reprise his role as Wolverine in the third installment of “Deadpool,” alongside Ryan Reynolds. Although it is unknown how the character will return to life after his death in 2017’s “Logan”, Jackman is undergoing intense physical training to be ready for the role and has revealed it on his social networks.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
