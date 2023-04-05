Advice You Should Know for Traveling by Bus this Easter Vacation to Beaches, Rivers or Mountains

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) released a series of fundamental tips for all those who are going on vacation during this Holy Week.Through its social networks, sharing a series of infographics to inform the population and be “responsible and safe” tourists during these days of rest.

“Days are coming when many people will enjoy a well-deserved rest touring the wonders of our country and that is why we invite you to be responsible tourists,” said the general manager of the ICT, Alberto López.

If you travel by bus:

Check destination and route prior to boarding

Do not neglect luggage in the bus terminals or inside the bus, especially if you place it in the overhead bins

Be wary of people who behave too nice, it can be a strategy to steal from you

Avoid crowds and check before getting off the bus, take all belongings

If you are the victim of a theft on the bus, tell the driver and call 9-1-1

If possible, write down the name of the driver and the license plate number of the bus

If you travel to the beach or river areas:

Find out about beach conditions, presence of return currents or other types of risks

If you eat food, wait at least two hours before entering the sea

Do not enter the sea if you have consumed medication, liquor or any drug

If you travel with children or older adults, do not neglect them

Observe warning signs and follow the instructions of the lifeguards

If you travel to the mountains: