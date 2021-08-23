How to Clean Your House of Bad Energies so that Harmony and Good Energies Return to the Home

Bad energies or negative vibrations are specific sensations that can manifest themselves in multiple ways. At home, for example, the environment can become heavy or uncomfortable to such an extent that it can become unpleasant to be there. It can also happen that due to that same negative energy, arguments or misunderstandings frequently occur between the inhabitants of the house and, even, with the neighbors. In any case, there is a way to reverse this situation.

We explain how to clean the house of bad energies so that harmony and good energies return to the home:

Clean the house thoroughly

The first thing to say is that a messy and dirty environment contributes to generating and increasing a feeling of discomfort and negativity in the home. Therefore, the first thing to do is a deep cleaning of the entire house. Depending on the space, this may take a day or several, but the important thing is to complete the task and not leave it halfway.

Beyond dusting, it is about thoroughly checking our belongings; There are almost always clothes, shoes and objects that are no longer used and that are best thrown away, given away or donated. If you are one of those who doubt the idea of getting rid of your things, you can use a very simple rule: if it is something that is not used every day and you have not used it for more than six months, it is time to get rid of it.

If, on the other hand, its use is seasonal, remember when was the last time you used and check that you are giving it the right treatment. Otherwise, remove it from your home. Throwing away, donating, or giving away unused items will not only make more space in the home, but also create a sense of relief and satisfaction that helps improve the energy inside the home.

Use salt to clean the house of bad energies

Once you have made space in your house and you have gotten rid of old or disused objects, it is time to harmonize your home. Start by sweeping from the inside to the front and rear doors. When it’s time to apply soap and water, add about 6 tablespoons of salt of any kind to that water. Salt has been used since ancient times as a powerful ingredient to balance the surrounding energies, so it will help you harmonize the vibrations in your home.

Do a white sage cleanse

Another way to cleanse the house of negativity is by burning herbs. White sage is commonly used for these cases for its purifying properties and one of the ways to use it is by burning its leaves in a small container and passing it through all the spaces of the house, as incense. If you choose this method, put it into practice after you’ve cleaned your home with soap and water.

Use the Tibetan bowls at home

In Feng Shui and in various Asian cultures, Tibetan bowls or Tibetan bells are used as a resource to cleanse the house of negativity. The original bowls are made with alloys of 7 types of metals and their function is to reactivate vital energy (called Chi) through sound.

By touching these bells or bowls they emit a long, deep and vibrant sound that serves to balance the energies of the home. To use them, ring the bell only once for each space in your home.

Play music to clean the house of bad energies

It is a technique that consists of the use of specific music to balance the vibrational and energetic fields. Music to clean the house of bad energies can be mantras, classical music or meditation music to clean the house with harmonic, soft and calm sounds.

As long as you have the feeling of heaviness in the environment and negativity, avoid playing music that is very loud or loud, nor is it fast-paced. When you finish cleaning your home of negative energies, you will be able to listen to a variety of music again.

Open the windows to balance the energies in the house

A natural method to clean the house of negative energies is to let in air and sunlight through the windows. A dark, cold environment and where the air does not circulate is more prone to energy imbalance. If the weather permits, opening the windows in the early hours of the morning will allow the house to fill with fresh air and the first rays of the sun to penetrate, purifying and illuminating the home.

Place plants at home to get rid of negative energy

Having plants helps to clean the house of negativity. The belief says that the leaves absorb stagnant energy and that in fact, if a healthy plant withers or dies despite receiving the necessary care, it is a sign that there is a vibrational imbalance in the environment, so they are a good guide to measuring harmony in the home.