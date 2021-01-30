More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Did NASA Achieve Long-Distance Quantum Teleportation?

    In a paper published in PRX Quantum, the team presents for the first time a demonstration of long-distance, sustained teleportation of qubits made of photons (particles of light) with a fidelity greater than 90%

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Canadian Airlines Suspend Flights to Costa Rica for Three Months

    the Prime Minister of this country, Justin Trudeau, announced this Friday the agreement with the companies Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat to pause trips to Mexico,
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Did NASA Achieve Long-Distance Quantum Teleportation?

    "With this demonstration, we are beginning to lay the groundwork for the construction of a metropolitan quantum network in the Chicago area,"
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tica Yokasta Valle Will Defend Her World Boxing Title in Costa Rica

    The greater the contributions received, the greater the value of the fight and, consequently
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Did NASA achieve long-distance quantum teleportation? A viable quantum Internet, a network in which information stored in qubits is shared over long distances through entanglement, would usher in a new era of communication. It would transform the fields of data storage, precision detection, and computing.

    At Fermi Lab, scientists, along with partners from five institutions, have taken a significant step in the direction of realizing a quantum Internet. In a paper published in PRX Quantum, the team presents for the first time a demonstration of long-distance, sustained teleportation of qubits made of photons (particles of light) with a fidelity greater than 90%. The qubits were teleported through a 44-kilometer-long fiber optic network using state-of-the-art single-photon detectors, as well as ready-to-use equipment.

    “We are delighted with these results,” Fermilab scientist Panagiotis Spentzouris, director of Fermilab’s quantum science program and one of the paper’s co-authors, said in a statement.
    “This is a key achievement on the path to building a technology that will redefine the way we conduct global communication.” The achievement comes just months after the US Department of Energy. unveiled its plan for a national quantum Internet at a press conference at the University of Chicago.

    Novel Quantum States

    Quantum teleportation is a “disembodied” transfer of quantum states from one place to another. Quantum teleportation of a qubit is achieved by quantum entanglement, in which two or more particles are inextricably linked to each other. If a pair of entangled particles is shared between two separate locations, regardless of the distance between them, the encoded information is teleported.

    The joint team – researchers from Fermilab, AT&T, Caltech, Harvard University, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the University of Calgary – successfully teleported qubits in two systems: Caltech Quantum Network and Fermilab Quantum Network. The systems were designed, built, commissioned, and implemented by Caltech’s Public-Private Research Program on Intelligent Quantum Technologies and Networks, or IN-Q-NET.

    Both the Caltech and Fermilab networks, which feature near-autonomous data processing, compatible with both existing telecommunications infrastructure and emerging quantum processing and storage devices.

    Metropolitan Quantum Network

    Researchers are using them to improve fidelity and the entanglement distribution rate, with an emphasis on complex quantum communication protocols and fundamental science. “With this demonstration, we are beginning to lay the groundwork for the construction of a metropolitan quantum network in the Chicago area,” Spentzouris said.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleTica Yokasta Valle Will Defend Her World Boxing Title in Costa Rica
    Next articleCanadian Airlines Suspend Flights to Costa Rica for Three Months
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Canadian Airlines Suspend Flights to Costa Rica for Three Months

    the Prime Minister of this country, Justin Trudeau, announced this Friday the agreement with the companies Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat to pause trips to Mexico,
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Canadian Airlines Suspend Flights to Costa Rica for Three Months

    News TCRN STAFF -
    the Prime Minister of this country, Justin Trudeau, announced this Friday the agreement with the companies Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat to pause trips to Mexico,
    Read more

    Tica Yokasta Valle Will Defend Her World Boxing Title in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The greater the contributions received, the greater the value of the fight and, consequently
    Read more

    Construction of the First Electric Sailboat Made in Costa Rica Advances

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Some time later, he founded his first company, Topsail Rigging, where he dedicated himself to designing and building
    Read more

    Tourism Entrepreneurs Advocate Attracting Remote-Workers to Costa Rica Through a New Law

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Attracting remote workers or digital nomads is the intention of the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur), supported by a bill that is being processed in the Tico National Assembly.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years