    Updated:

    Costa Rican Drinking Water Does Not Contain COVID-19

    By TCRN STAFF
    There are many questions we ask ourselves with regard to this COVID-19 Pandemic that has been attacking humanity since the end of the last year 2019. Among some of these questions is the doubt about contamination by COVID-19 that may exist in drinking water.

    The virus that causes COVID-19 is not present in the drinking water that reaches Costa Rican homes and distributed by the Instituto Costarricense de Aqueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA). The institution reported that the liquid is of potable quality and suitable for human consumption.

    These statements are made after some confusion generated around this issue.On June 23, AyA reported that it detected virus particles, but in wastewater, that is, in water that has already been discarded and was collected in the sanitary sewer. Particles were found in wastewater from Pavas in San Jose.

    The AyA monitors wastewater in the midst of the pandemic to find Coronavirus particles as in Pavas, to track infections. These analyzes have also been done in other parts of the country.

    “These particles cannot be transmitted to humans. The finding is part of joint monitoring with the Ministry of Health to support prevention efforts”, reported AyA.

    The main priority

    For AyA and the Ministry of Health, there is no higher priority than protecting the health and safety of our citizens. Studies carried out by these organizations regarding drinking water and wastewater, the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in the drinking water supply. According to current evidence, the risk to the water supply is low. Ticoscan continues to use and drink tap water as usual.

    also encourages the public to help keep our nation’s home plumbing system and water infrastructure working properly by simply not flushing down the toilet: toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other items that rather should be disposed of in the trash.

    AyAadministratorsremind the general public that water and wastewater workers, as well as providers of services and materials vital to the water sector, are considered essential workers when establishing restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Our critical water infrastructure and its operators ensure the safe supply of water to our homes and hospitals, and depend on chemical treatment agents, laboratory supplies, and related products and materials.

    AyA also supports localities that have already taken proactive steps to ensure continued access to clean drinking water and hand washing during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Many potable water systems are discontinuing service cuts to customers whose connection was previously cut, avoiding imposing fines for non-payment.

     Despite the difficult epidemiological situation that we are experiencing due to the Pandemic generated by COVID-19, we can maintain peace of mind regarding the purity of drinking water in the face of possible contamination by the virus. Even so, the authorities must remain vigilant and carry out permanent tests on drinking water and its consumption can continue to be guaranteed.

    SourceAyA
    ViaBeleida Delgado
