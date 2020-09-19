More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Digital Transformation is Urgent in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Digital Transformation is Urgent in Costa Rica

    The College of Informatics and Computing Professionals (CPIC) is aware of the importance of digital transformation, and...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Reaffirms Commitment to Face Global Warming

    Costa Rica reaffirmed on the International Day for the Preservation of the...
    Read more
    OpinionTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Guarantees the Rights of People without Nationality

    The Minister of Foreign Relations and Worship Rodolfo Solano reiterated today Costa...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The College of Informatics and Computing Professionals (CPIC) is aware of the importance of digital transformation, and highlights that it is one of the main issues to strengthen, as has been seen in Costa Rica during the Pandemic.

    This has been palpable thanks to the increase in the new normality that many public and private organizations have undertaken, as well as the great movement that the country’s students had in the use of technologies. But this increase has clearly demonstrated the digital divide and lack of infrastructure in the country’s telecommunications networks.

    “From CPIC, we know that digital transformation is capable of turning around the way a business is developed and even in the learning and teaching methods that are approached in an educational center. However, we are aware that for the proper functioning of all these activities, a telecommunications network that works in an agile, adequate and precise way is needed; and that, in turn, it be available to 100% of the population”, stated Eng. Francisco Vargas, member of the CPIC Board of Directors.

    COVID-19 has shown the great digital divide

    According to the report issued by the Information and Knowledge Society Program (PROSIC) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), by 2020 nearly 50,000 Costa Rican households did not have an internet connection and 60% of these cases are a consequence of the lack of “education or digital literacy”. This point is considered by the CPIC as one of the great shortcomings that must be improved in the country.

    The pandemic that we are currently experiencing has shown the limitations that Costa Rican families must deal with in order to access digital technologies. Data released by the Ministry of Public Education, in May 2020, indicates that more than 250,000 students have seen their education suspended due to the lack or little accessibility to digital services, which have become essential for education and job learning.

    “Our lives will not be the same, the traditional work and education models will be complemented or even supplanted by remote and digital work and education, under the very reasonable justification of the positive effect in the economic, environmental, temporal and quality of life fields of our inhabitants”, assured Vargas.

    Without a doubt, this is a great challenge and growth factor for the country’s telecommunications networks and the institutions that ensure the strengthening and use of technology for all those who become allies in the fight against the effects of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 disease.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    SourceCPIC
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Reaffirms Commitment to Face Global Warming
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Digital Transformation is Urgent in Costa Rica

    The College of Informatics and Computing Professionals (CPIC) is aware of the importance of digital transformation, and...
    Read more
    Environment

    Costa Rica Reaffirms Commitment to Face Global Warming

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica reaffirmed on the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, its commitment to...
    Read more
    Opinion

    Costa Rica Guarantees the Rights of People without Nationality

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Minister of Foreign Relations and Worship Rodolfo Solano reiterated today Costa Rica's commitment to respect, protect...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Colombian Congress Approves Law to Legalize Recreational Cannabis

    TCRN STAFF -
    The First Committee of the Colombian Chamber of Representatives (deputies) approved this week, with 19 votes in...
    Read more
    Health

    Health Ministry Hopes to Start Vaccination for COVID-19 in the first half of 2021

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Ministry of Health hopes to acquire the first vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and start with the vaccination campaigns against the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Health Ministry Hopes to Start Vaccination for COVID-19 in the first half of 2021

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Ministry of Health hopes to acquire the first vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and start with the vaccination campaigns against the...
    Read more

    Covid-19 Vaccine: the “essential information” that we do not have yet

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Although the entire world is eagerly awaiting the vaccine against the novel Coronavirus, all the studies currently...
    Read more

    Costa Rica’s President Highlights Health Heroes on Independence Day

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, highlighted this past Tuesday in the framework of a speech...
    Read more

    The Difference between Asymptomatic and Presymptomatic Spread of the Coronavirus

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The novel Coronavirus represents a real challenge for all those who work in the search for the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »