Tica Yokasta Valle Will Defend Her World Boxing Title in Costa Rica

With the promise of enforcing “the house”, the Costa Rican Yokasta Valle will defend the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Minimum Weight (105 pounds) World Title on the night of January 30th in a fight against the Japanese Sana Hazuki in the Oxygen Arena, in Heredia.

“It makes me happy, especially in these times of pandemic, defending my world title for the second time. It moves me, even more after so many months without fighting … I was kind of sad. But we never let our guard down,” said the national athlete before her weigh-in, where she achieved a mark of 104.9 pounds.

It’s my turn

“It has been difficult, but we are fulfilling (making the fight). Now it’s my turn to do my job tomorrow (January 30). We have to give the show that people deserve because in the end the “house” must be respected. I will go with everything, I have trained for many months. And believe me that confidence comes from the training given to me by my coaches Marco Delgado and Francisco Castillo -his assistant- who are giving it day after day so that I am in top condition and so that when I am above the ring, not 100%, but 200%,” she added.

The challenger

Their challenger, the Asia-Pacific champion, weighed 104.1 pounds and was grateful for the chance to fight for a world title. “Seven years ago I started boxing dreaming for a day like tomorrow. I will leave everything in the ring tomorrow to get the best result,” Hazuki said.

The evening will start at 9:00 p.m. -although Valle’s fight is scheduled to take place around 10:00 p.m.- and will be broadcast on Teletica. Although the event will take place without an audience, due to the restrictions imposed due to the state of national emergency caused by the

novel Coronavirus, you can support the Costa Rican boxer by buying a ticket for her “Virtual Grandstand”.

The proceeds from these tickets will constitute a prize bag for the national boxer, regardless of the result. The greater the contributions received, the greater the value of the fight and, consequently, the smaller the gap between the remunerations with male boxers.