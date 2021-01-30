More
    Canadian Airlines Suspend Flights to Costa Rica for Three Months

    By TCRN STAFF
    At least two, out of four Canadian airlines, will suspend their flights to Costa Rica, starting next Sunday, as part of their government’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, within its borders.

    This, after the Prime Minister of this country, Justin Trudeau, announced this Friday the agreement with the companies Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat to pause trips to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean until the end of April.

    Currently, Air Canada has already announced that, as of January 31, it will not offer flights to these destinations, including Costa Rica. For its part, West Jet reported that, among the flights it put on pause, were its connections between Calgary and Toronto with Liberia. The flights are not available on its online shopping portal, until further notice.

    The news was first reported by Canadian media such as CTV news and Newswire, both Canadian portals. According to these sources, the announcement was made this Friday afternoon at a press conference.

    Destinations

    According to these reports, Air Canada would have to suspend flights to 15 destinations, while West Jet would have to give up 14, temporarily. The first has already announced that it would make return trips available to repatriate affected clients.

    Indeed, this company resumed its flights to Costa Rica in November of last year, three months after the opening of air borders by the Costa Rican government.
    For their part, West Jet and Air Transat are studying the options available to bring their travelers back, according to CTV news.

    “We appreciate the efforts of Canadian airlines and their front-line workers to make air flights safe and bring Canadians overseas back when this Pandemic swept through the spring of last year.” “With all the challenges we face both here and abroad, we all agree that this is not the time to fly,” said Truedeau.

    SourceMarco Marin
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleDid NASA Achieve Long-Distance Quantum Teleportation?
