More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Data Shows that Costa Rica is the Number One Trending Spa Destination for 2023

    With more than a 75% Increase in Online Searches Globally

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    For those looking for the ultimate relaxing vacation, a destination spa is a must. Whether sunnier weather, traditional wellness, or a period of relaxation, a spa vacation is a great option for this year 2023.

    Based on Google searches, Costa Rica is the top trending spa destination for 2023, with more than 75% increase in searches globally for spa trips to this Paradisical country. The country´s spas can be found in stunning jungle landscapes, with massages available next to waterfalls and facials given with the sounds of the wildlife around you or at sparkling beaches with breathtaking sunset for a yoga afternoon.

    The country of “Pura Vida” is a fantastic destination for travellers seeking relaxation and rejuvenation whilst also experiencing some of the world’s most stunning scenery, meaning that you can enjoy your treatments in a tropical garden or with the sounds of crashing waves in the distance.

    costa rica festivals

    Often using natural ingredients and techniques inspired by traditional Costa Rican practices, such as massages with volcanic stones or treatments with locally-grown tropical fruits, a spa trip in Costa Rica is perfect for those who want to try something totally different.

    Resonance: a one of a kind spa resort at Playa Hermosa, Jaco

    Achieve a state of being totally awake and aware of the surroundings and connect to your spirit. Located in the mountains overlooking playa Hermosa, with an incredible 270-degree view of nature and the ocean. At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life.

    With goals as an inspirational and integrative community, committed to co-creating, co-living, and learning together. Nourish your mind, body, and soul – join Us at Resonance. Costa Rica is calling for you. Our incredible retreat center is located 1.5 hours from San Jose airport, next to Hermosa Beach, Jaco. For more information please visit:

    https://resonancecr.com/

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Will Host the VI Iberian-American Congress on Down Syndrome
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Host the VI Iberian-American Congress on Down Syndrome

    The Congress, declared of public interest by the Presidency of the Republic, aims to open a space for dialogue on the needs of the population with Down syndrome in education
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »