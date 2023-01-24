Costa Rica Will Host the VI Iberian-American Congress on Down Syndrome

The Down Syndrome Association of Costa Rica (ASIDOWN) –a non-profit organization made up of people with Down syndrome and their families– will be in charge of the VI Iberian-American Congress on Down Syndrome from February 23rd to 25th, 2023 at the Hotel Real Intercontinental, San Jose.

The Congress, declared of public interest by the Presidency of the Republic, aims to open a space for dialogue on the needs of the population with Down syndrome in education, health, aging and work. In addition, it aims to be a place for the dissemination of innovations in educational, medical and social issues for this group and their families.

Due to its theme focused on inclusive education, advances in health issues and quality of life of people with Down syndrome, which will bring world-renowned exponents, the Ministry of Education made the decision to declare the Congress a space for educational interest. Likewise, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) declared this congress of institutional interest.

These declarations facilitate the permits for educators, health personnel and the like from all over Costa Rica to attend the event. “This Congress is a great opportunity to connect with people with Down syndrome from all over Latin America, their families and world-class experts. Through these types of activities we have the opportunity to grow as mothers, fathers, professionals, so that our fight for a more inclusive society is closer to its goal every day. For this reason, we invite people to actively participate in this edition that we are carrying out in Costa Rica”, shares Rosette Kleiman, President of ASIDOWN.

In 2019, the Iberian-American Down Syndrome Association (FIADOWN) selected Costa Rica and ASIDOWN as organizers of the sixth congress due to the professionalism they demonstrated at the 2016 National Congress. The Iberian-American Down Syndrome Congress has been held in the past in Spain, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

“The 2016 Congress was an unforgettable experience, the level of the exhibitors, the organization thought out to the smallest detail; but, above all, the participation of families and people with Down syndrome as protagonists. Today we are at the door of an even greater challenge, the desire and enthusiasm are the same, accumulated experience is greater, which fills my heart knowing that we will once again live an unforgettable experience”, shares Marcelo Varela, Vice President of FIADOWN.

The activities will be divided into 3 days. The first day will have three simultaneous pre-conferences aimed at professionals in the areas of 1) education, 2) health, and 3) adult life and aging of people with Down syndrome. On the second and third day there will be 2 simultaneous congresses: a general one, aimed at families and professionals, and a second congress for young people and adults with Down syndrome (over 16 years of age).

A congress of social interest

ASIDOWN’s desire is that the largest number of people who need to learn during this event can access it. Through sponsorships and with part of the registration fee, some low-income families from all over Costa Rica will be sponsored.

Those who wish to participate can register on the Congress page: https://www.fiadown.org/vi-congreso-iberoamericano-sobre-sindrome-de-down-inscripciones/ or inquire it by calling 8755 2328.