    The “Picnic 2023” Music Festival is Getting Closer: These are the Artists that so far Have confirmed

    A star-studed line-up for this edition

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Picnic music festival is coming soon: there are less than 10 days left for the first weekend in which national and international artists will be here performing all their hits.

    The local cast will be made up of artists such as:

    • Ojo de Buey
    • Byron Salas
    • Un Rojo
    • Queen V
    • Mentados
    • Jhonnie
    • La Milixia Inbetwin
    • Kadeho
    • Pedro Capmany
    • Pic Nic

    As for international artists, the list includes:

    • Incubus
    • Ozuna
    • Eladio Carrión
    • Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
    • Sean Paul
    • Jhay Cortés
    • Cypress Hill
    • Reik
    • Dread Mar
    • Mora
    • Café Tacuba
    • Claptone
    • Koffee
    • Piso 21
    • Greeicy & Mike Bahía
    • Elvis Crespo
    • Jowell & Randy
    • Ryan Castro
    • Vicente García
    • Los Cafres
    • Rels B
    • Collie Buddz
    • De la Guetto
    • Beéle
    • Cuarteto
    • Young Miko
    • Caloncho
    • De la swing
    • Cráneo y Lasser
    • Guaynaa

    All systems go

    “We are working hard on the line-up and on returning the event to the summer, just as we started eight years ago, in this way we make sure to improve the experience of all attendees further,” said Adrián Gutiérrez, Director of Jogo, producer of Picnic.

    Festival details

    The festival will take place over two weekends: January 28th and 29th and February 4th and 5th at the Pedregal Events Center, in Belén.Picnic will open its doors from 11:30 a.m. on both weekends. The suggested dress code is related to summer. The festival will have more than 20 options to choose from. It is worth mentioning that this event is exclusively for 18+ people.

    Source Sergio Arce
    ViaWilmer Useche
