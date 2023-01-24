The “Picnic 2023” Music Festival is Getting Closer: These are the Artists that so far Have confirmed

The Picnic music festival is coming soon: there are less than 10 days left for the first weekend in which national and international artists will be here performing all their hits.

The local cast will be made up of artists such as:

Ojo de Buey

Byron Salas

Un Rojo

Queen V

Mentados

Jhonnie

La Milixia Inbetwin

Kadeho

Pedro Capmany

Pic Nic

As for international artists, the list includes:

Incubus

Ozuna

Eladio Carrión

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Sean Paul

Jhay Cortés

Cypress Hill

Reik

Dread Mar

Mora

Café Tacuba

Claptone

Koffee

Piso 21

Greeicy & Mike Bahía

Elvis Crespo

Jowell & Randy

Ryan Castro

Vicente García

Los Cafres

Rels B

Collie Buddz

De la Guetto

Beéle

Cuarteto

Young Miko

Caloncho

De la swing

Cráneo y Lasser

Guaynaa

All systems go

“We are working hard on the line-up and on returning the event to the summer, just as we started eight years ago, in this way we make sure to improve the experience of all attendees further,” said Adrián Gutiérrez, Director of Jogo, producer of Picnic.

Festival details

The festival will take place over two weekends: January 28th and 29th and February 4th and 5th at the Pedregal Events Center, in Belén.Picnic will open its doors from 11:30 a.m. on both weekends. The suggested dress code is related to summer. The festival will have more than 20 options to choose from. It is worth mentioning that this event is exclusively for 18+ people.