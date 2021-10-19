More
    Ocaso Festival Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary in Costa Rica

    The lineup is made up of Amelie Lens, Adriatique, Hot Since 82, Seth Troxler, Samá Abdulhadi, among others

    Ocaso Underground Music Festival is an electronic music festival in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. With stages set up by pools, on the beach and in the jungle, this is one of the most picturesque musical gatherings in the world.

    Each year the festival hosts a deep and eclectic lineup that draws on the spectrum of electronic subgenres. Unlike most festivals, Ocaso is all about creating a unified, single-stage experience and therefore only presents one performance at a time.

    This time around, Ocaso’s fifth anniversary is cause for celebration and the first phase of artists to be announced includes Amelie Lens, Hot Since 82, Seth Troxler, Magit Cacoon, La Fleur and more internationally famous names.

    From January 6 to 11, party-goers can experience this idyllic event and make the most of their time in Tamarindo, a true Central American paradise. Ocaso’s values ​​are set to be fully inclusive, with no “VIP” areas and also a “no trace” event, in a country that aspires to be carbon neutral by the end of 2021.

    Additional special surprises

    Having worked closely with the Ministry of Health in Costa Rica to comply with all possible health and safety regulations, this impressive festival will mark its fifth anniversary with a series of additional special surprises starting in January, indoors and out. outdoors like you’ve never experienced before. Ocaso prides itself on being the most affordable festival in Costa Rica and tickets go on sale on October 5. A full pass for the six-day festival starts at $ 109 for Latin American residents and $ 159 for international guests.

