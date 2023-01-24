Davos Forum and New Cyber Attack Highlighted in Costa Rica

The participation of President Rodrigo Chaves in the Annual Assembly of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, and a new cyberattack against a public entity stood out in Costa Rica the week that just ended.

World Economic Forum

The Costa Rican president and his ministers of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Arnoldo André, and of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar, fulfilled intense bilateral meeting agendas, while Chaves also participated in panels and forums on issues related to democracy and leadership in Latin America.

On the third and last day of his stay in this Swiss city, Chaves spoke with the president of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab; with the president of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset; and with the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Economic Development of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Also, he spoke with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, with whom he discussed issues of mutual interest and cooperation between the two nations, as revealed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship.

In the Forum panel: Leadership for Latin America, the Costa Rican president explained his Government’s vision of development, based on opening up the country and encouraging foreign direct investment, since -he assured- Costa Rica has a brand that in the world modern is important.

Taking stock of the Costa Rican presence in Davos, Chaves said that this constitutes a way in which three government hierarchs can interact with their peers in the world, with companies and also -he indicated- we learn and teach them the beauties of Costa Rica.

Digital Security

On the other hand, the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt) issued a technical alert this past Friday to all public entities to change the passwords of their digital platforms.

These types of provisions can be recurring as part of the preventive actions to safeguard the security of the data and systems of the institutions, points out the Micitt statement on the cyber attack that occurred this past week against the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT).

He anticipates that the technical teams of Micitt, the MOPT, the Judicial Investigation Agency, the Intelligence and Security Directorate and the National Emergency Commission will continue working uninterruptedly over the weekend to restore the services affected by the computer attack.

Since April 2022, Costa Rica has been the target of cyber attacks on its public entities, the most important being the digital platforms of the Ministry of Finance and the Costa Rican Social Security Fund.

At that time, the cybernetic hackers requested a payment for the return of the encrypted information, but from the beginning the Costa Rican government assured that it would not make any payment.