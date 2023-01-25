Columbus Heights States at Playa Hermosa, Jacó: Your best option for Real Estate Investment in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a land of real estate business opportunities. Being Tourism one of the main driving engines of the economy, we must remember that tourism and real estate are intrisicaly related.

Many foreign visitors after enjoying the country as tourist decide to settle here and make and real estate investment asserting that it is a good investment, identyfing the great potential for growth and development that the country has to offer.

Your best option for investment

Columbus Heights States is located near Playa Hermosa, Jacó

(just over an hour away drive from San Jose). It is a unique exclusive complex, surrounded by great landscapes with all you need to start building your dream house. Perfect for who is looking to build and rent throughout the year for an income producing property.

A new way of life in a New World community

The world is changing and people need to adapt to the current situations we face. We are creating a decentralized sovereign intentional community to help those shift to a new better world. Be part of the change you want to see by becoming part of our co-living community at Resonance Costa Rica premier Playa Hermosa Real Estate Project: Columbus Heights States

Property ownership of an acre+ (5000SM) agro parcel with interlocking paver roads, hydrants, water, electricity and fiber optics. CoFarming is optional and property management is available. Build on 15% of the land and reforest/farm the rest.

Investment options benefits available for you

Home Sites with turn-key building solutions. Property management and Retreat Center access. Join Resonance Rental Management program for income producing opportunity.

Join the coop and establish food sovereignty. We offer turn-key solutions to get you started on your agro parcel. From short term harvest such as vegetables, to long term fruit trees, we manage it.Being an autonomous and independent CoFarming community is relation to diet, health and nutrition.

.

Have easy access to clean water in our community via wells & rivers.

Alternative Energy sources other than fossil fuels & nuclear. This includes all renewable sources.

Connectivity: As an alternative to Big Data. Our own independent ecosystem servers are powered by Renewable Energy & Blockchain.

The time to invest in a better life is now

A one of a kind investment at Playa Hermosa, Jaco. Achieve a state of being totally awake and aware of the surroundings and connect to your spirit. Located in the natural surroundings between the tropical forests and the ocean. At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Come and join us!

With goals as an inspirational and integrative community, committed to co-creating, co-living, and learning together. Nourish your mind, body, and soul – join Us at Resonance. Costa Rica is calling for you. Our incredible retreat center is located 1.5 hours from San Jose airport, next to Hermosa Beach, Jaco.

For more information please visit:

https://resonancecr.com/

+506 8818 0262

[email protected]