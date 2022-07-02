Costa Rica Without Data For Spontaneous Abortions Due To Covid-19 Vaccination

Despite the increase in abortions related to the Covid-19 vaccine in the US and Europe, the National Costa Rican Vaccination Commission continues to recommend it for pregnant women

According to reports related to reproductive health in the US, there have been 4,751 miscarriages as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine. On the other hand, the US National Vaccine Information Center found 11,730 cases where pregnancy complications occurred, resulted in an abnormal delivery that affected the baby or resulted in abortion due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a study published a year ago in The New England Journal of Medicine, it was reported that 115 pregnant women lost their babies out of 827 who participated in a study on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

Because the Alvarado Quesada Administration was emphatic that the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission recommended the vaccination of pregnant women against Covid-19, several queries were made to the Ministry of Health and the following are their responses:

Were pregnant women forced to be vaccinated in Costa Rica?



In Costa Rica, vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory only for public sector workers, leaving the private sector the option of being vaccinated or not. At the time of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, all people receive a talk about the possible effects that this may have when applied.

It is important to clarify that during pregnancy the immune system of women is altered, that is, it decreases, this in order to prevent the body from rejecting the pregnancy and therefore spontaneous abortion. In this sense, by having a decrease in their immune system, pregnant women are more likely to get seriously ill from any disease, including COVID-19, therefore, the risk of not being vaccinated is much higher for both them.

Do you have abortion statistics in pregnant women vaccinated before 20 weeks against Covid-19?



To date, an abortion has been reported as an effect supposedly attributable to the vaccination, which was classified as conditional, which means that the temporal sequence is reasonable and the reaction would not be explained by the patient’s clinical status, but the picture presented is not known as an undesirable effect of the drug involved.

In addition, the patient had a previous history of an abortion in the past.

Do you have the statistics of spontaneous abortions in the years 2019 – 2022 in Costa Rica?



The Ministry of Health does not manage these data because they are not mandatory notification, you can make the query both in the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) and in the private health sector.

The CCSS press office was consulted, however its response was as follows:



Unfortunately right now we do not have statistics since after the hack the servers have not been restored, when this happens, we will gladly help you manage your request.