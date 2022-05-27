More
    Costa Rican Ministry of Labor Clarifies That Employers Can Require Masks to Their Employees

    Minister of Health urged the population to exercise their right to wear a mask responsibly

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    A week after starting functions, the mandates of the Presidential Office have caused different opinions and contradictions among the same members of the new cabinet.

    One of the issues was decrees 43543-S and 43544-S so that the use of a mask was not mandatory, but rather a voluntary action of each citizen, with the exception of those who work in the health sector.

    The document urged employers in both the public and private sectors not to proceed with dismissal sanctions for employees who do not have the complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19.

    However, one day after the decree was published and after several incidents in institutions with customer service, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS) clarified that employers have the power to establish the mandatory use of the mask.

    They recalled that the Political Constitution indicates that all employers must adopt the necessary measures in the workplace to guarantee the safety and health of their collaborators.

    Likewise, the institution stressed that the decree does not establish the prohibition to continue wearing the mask in the workplace, nor for employers to require their use by workers while they remain in the workplace.

    Tico Minister of Health made a call to exercise the right to wear a mask

    Although the decree was published in the official newspaper La Gaceta earlier this week, the new Minister of Health, Dr. Joselyn Chacón, encouraged the population to exercise their right to wear a mask in a prudent and responsible manner: “Although the use of a mask is not mandatory in places that are not health or patient care centers, people can use it as a form of personal protection against diseases such as Covid-19 ”.

    Chacón added that she trusts the good education of Costa Ricans to choose between wearing the mask responsibly or not. In addition, called on people with risk factors to protect their health.

    Regarding the non-sanctions for lack of vaccines against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported that after a meeting with the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE), they agreed to carry out an analysis of the current limits of the mandatory nature of this vaccination.

