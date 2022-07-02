More
    Costa Rican Coast Guard Will Have Modern Communication Equipment

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    The Office of the Defense Representative of the United States of America Embassy financed with US$ 3.5 million the acquisition of an Over-the-Horizon Tactical Tracking System (OTHTTS) for the Costa Rican National Coast Guard Service (SNG). That tool is a very modern satellite tracking and communication system.

    A press release from the Ministry of Public Security and the US Embassy released this information. The donation includes the purchase and installation of this equipment in patrol boats, interceptors, and in its operations centers in Costa Rica.

    Additionally, this system will provide critical real-time visibility and communication as the SNG conducts operations against transnational criminal organizations outside the range of standard radio communications.

    Among other benefits, this new capability will greatly enhance the security of counter-narcotics operations and the situational awareness of SNG leaders. “We look forward to making the most of this team and continuing the impressive successes achieved by the Ministry of Public Security in anti-narcotics operations. The United States remains committed to working together with Costa Rica to strengthen security here and in the rest of the region”, said the Minister Counselor of the United States Embassy, ​​Marcos Mandojana.

    The Deputy Minister of Public Security and Director of the National Coast Guard Service, Commissioner Martín Arias Araya, thanked the US government for such an important donation, which, according to what he indicated, will further strengthen operations against organized crime, especially drug trafficking, in addition, to be a powerful weapon in the protection of marine biodiversity.

    SourceGuananoticias
    Viaguillermo agudelo
