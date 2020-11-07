The opening of the Costa Rican air border to all the countries of the world starting this Sunday – three weeks before the start of the high season – is accompanied by a vertiginous interest of the airlines for the destination.

The response translates into a projection of 299,822 thousand seats available to travel to Costa Rica for the month of December (high season), while in October (low season) just over 37 379 thousand seats were available.

“The reaction of the airlines is a clear sign of the confidence they have in Costa Rica as a destination, as well as in the quality of the tourism product that we offer to travelers,” said Gustavo J. Segura, Rector Minister of Tourism. “It is also the result of the hard work that the ICT has done to promote the country and convince these airlines to return; we are on the right track to recover a key industry for social progress and the national economy, “added the chief.

The beginning of the high season for tourism in Costa Rica is marked by the celebration of Thanksgiving in the United States of America on November 26.

In November Avianca, Air Canada, Jetblue and Delta Airlines and KLM airlines restart their operations to the country, while others that have already done so will increase the number of flights.

As a consequence, the availability of almost 300 thousand seats is projected for December.