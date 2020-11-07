More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica: Promoting registration of products for the Cannabis and Hemp industry

    By TCRN STAFF
    15
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Feedback”: the key to Motivating at Work

    From childhood, we learn to behave in accordance with how elders respond to our actions. We expect...
    Read more
    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Nicaraguan Filmmaker Exposes Costa Rica’s Racial Inequalities in Documentary

    Seven years have passed since Gabriel Serra shot his first film, La...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Fully Opens Air Operations After 3 Months Of Gradual Opening

    The opening of the Costa Rican air border to all the countries of the world starting this Sunday - three weeks before the start of the high season - is accompanied by a vertiginous interest of the airlines for the destination
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The production and commercialization of derivatives of Cannabis and Hemp are taking their first steps in Costa Rica. The legal firm BLP, achieved, last year, the approval of the first registrations of products with CBD, which is a cannabinoid derived from the Cannabis plant. Subsequently, other CBD-derived products were registered.

    This is the registration of supplements, cosmetics and food products. The authorization implied that the products are allowed to be freely marketed, only with cbd (cannabidiol) and 100% thc (tetrahydrocannabinol) free, which have the proper permits from the ministry of health.

    This represents an opportunity for the country to make way for an industry that is growing rapidly. It is estimated that the world cannabis market –in general terms-, could grow from us $ 12,000 million in 2019, to us $ 55,800 million by 2025.

    In the country, the government has shown its interest in legalizing and regulating the cultivation of hemp and medicinal cannabis, as a key element for the reactivation of the economy. On the other hand, in the legislative assembly, bill 21388 presented by deputy zoila volio is being processed, for the same purpose.

    Can Costa Rica bet on this industry?

    El cannabidiol, un aliado para reducir el consumo de cannabis

    The country has a series of characteristics that can place it as an important competitor in the market. The aspects that can benefit you to develop Cannabis cultivation involve geographic and socio-economic facilities; the stability of the climate and temperature throughout the year, so that the cost of cultivation and processing may be lower compared to what it costs to produce in countries such as Canada, among others.

    “It is proven that the geographical factors that favor the cultivation of coffee are very similar to those that Cannabis needs, which is why Costa Rica is a strategic point for its production. Colombia is our closest point of reference, which is already regulating the issue by licensing and is seeing very accelerated growth in that sector of the economy ”, explained Giancarlo Andreoli, BLP lawyer and specialist in the Cannabis area.

    Colombia’s experience has been positive. It has managed to legalize and grant approximately 193 licenses for the cultivation of Cannabis, and more than 210 thousand jobs have been created around this new activity. In addition, it projects to have exports of US $ 2,300 and US $ 17,700 million for the next few years, as a consequence of the opening of this market.

    Costa Rica could implement a model similar to that of Colombia, if the necessary parameters are followed to have adequate control and provide legal security to those involved, creating requirements and a specialized office that performs due diligence for each applicant.

    “With this, not only would the country be positioning itself as a key market to invest in Hemp and medicinal Cannabis, but it would be helping the country’s economy enormously, starting with the generation of unskilled jobs in rural areas that would be generating with the cultivation of plants, and the direct investment of many sectors in the market ”, indicated Andreoli.

    What is Cannabis and Hemp?

    Cannabis is a plant from which many subspecies are derived, such as Marijuana and Hemp. Cannabis is where the following cannabinoids are derived: i) THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol (psychoactive component); ii) CBN or cannabinol (with very low psychoactive content); and iii) CBD or cannabidiol (free of the psychoactive component).

    Hemp is not the same as Marijuana. In the case of Marijuana, it has high levels of THC, which is responsible for creating the psychoactive sensations that are directly related to the drug; While Hemp, on the contrary, is related to CBN and CBD, so it has a minimal or no psychoactive component, which are not enough to create the effects of Marijuana. Industrial hemp is one of the oldest agricultural crops in the world and is used to manufacture textiles, food, seeds, oils, biofuels, medicines and cosmetics, among others.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has ensured that both Hemp and CBD-derived products do not contain any psychoactive effects. Furthermore, CBD substances with a level below 0.2% THC are not subject to international control, since there is no risk within the product for the health of its consumers. That is why, in many countries around the world, regulations have already been created in this regard, where the consumption and use of Hemp or CBD products with low levels of THC (or without it) are allowed.

    Banner nuevo

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articlePoor Nutrition in School-aged Children can Contribute to a Marked Reduction in Height
    Next articleCosta Rica Fully Opens Air Operations After 3 Months Of Gradual Opening
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Feedback”: the key to Motivating at Work

    From childhood, we learn to behave in accordance with how elders respond to our actions. We expect...
    Read more
    Entertainment

    Nicaraguan Filmmaker Exposes Costa Rica’s Racial Inequalities in Documentary

    TCRN STAFF -
    Seven years have passed since Gabriel Serra shot his first film, La Parka, which earned him the...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica Fully Opens Air Operations After 3 Months Of Gradual Opening

    TCRN STAFF -
    The opening of the Costa Rican air border to all the countries of the world starting this Sunday - three weeks before the start of the high season - is accompanied by a vertiginous interest of the airlines for the destination
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica: Promoting registration of products for the Cannabis and Hemp industry

    TCRN STAFF -
    The production and commercialization of derivatives of Cannabis and Hemp are taking their first steps in Costa Rica
    Read more
    Health

    Poor Nutrition in School-aged Children can Contribute to a Marked Reduction in Height

    TCRN STAFF -
    It's not just a genetic issue: poor nutrition in school-age children can contribute to an average 20cm...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Feedback”: the key to Motivating at Work

    News TCRN STAFF -
    From childhood, we learn to behave in accordance with how elders respond to our actions. We expect positive or negative feedback to...
    Read more

    Costa Rican National Emergency Commission declared Red Alert in the Pacific Cantons due to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a red alert for the cantons of Corredores and Coto Brus, in the province of Puntarenas,...
    Read more

    Young Ticos who live in Rural Areas can opt for Scholarships granted by Cenfotec University

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Young people between the ages of 18 and 25 -and who live in rural areas- will be able to opt for scholarships...
    Read more

    Costa Rica’s Land Borders Reopen for Foreign Residents

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican land borders were reopened this November 1st for foreigners who have legal permanence in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »