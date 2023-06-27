More
    Costa Rica Will Be Filled With Esports and Gaming at the Infinity Play Festival

    Between Friday, July 28 and Sunday, July 30, it will take place at the Oxígeno shopping center,…

    Between Friday, July 28 and Sunday, July 30, the Infinity Play, an Esports, gaming and entertainment festival, will take place at the Oxígeno shopping center in Heredia.

    This activity seeks to revolutionize this sector in the country, where attendees can play, learn and have fun with friends, communities and families.There will be tournaments and exhibitions of the most recognized video games to freestyle football, dance, table football, Rubik’s cube competitions, among others.

    A wide range of content options for the whole family

    “We are working to offer the public a wide range of content options for the whole family. We seek that everyone can come to play and thus promote the meeting of different generations, be it lovers of gaming and electronic sports as well as classic and new games”, said the organizer of the event, Paul Venegas.

    “Infinity Play is designed so that children and adults can share their passions in a unique, familiar environment with all the comforts that a place like Oxígeno can offer. It will be a before and after for Costa Rica in events of these characteristics”, he added.The country already exceeds 1.4 million players, divided into 54.8% men and 39.3% women.

    Activities and schedules

    The activities that will take place at the festival will be the following:

    -Access to different areas to play video games for free.

    -Participate in Esports tournaments: Fortnite, FIFA, Valorant, Roblox, League of Legends, Gran Turismo, Valorant, among others.

    -Enjoy exhibitions and competitions of Freestyle Football, foosball, arm wrestling and more.

    -Visit stands of the main brands linked to the entertainment industry.

    -Acquire promotional items at authorized points.

    -Witness live musical shows and contests.

    -Dance with the best exponents of Just Dance in the country.

    Participating in the festival will have a value per day of 6,500 colones or 10,000 colones if you will participate every day of the event. They can be purchased at the ticket offices at the entrance of the shopping center.Children under 10 years old enter for free.

