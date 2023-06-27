Why Costa Rica is so Unique

Costa Rica is a country with unique natural beauty. Its beaches are famous for their whiteness and expanse of sand, and its volcanoes offer breathtaking views and unique recreational activities. The variety of flora and fauna makes Costa Rica a unique place in the world. And the people of Costa Rica are friendly and hospitable, always ready to help visitors.

The Costa Rican landscape is diversified and surprising. It has mountains, volcanoes, tropical jungle, beaches, rivers, and lakes. It is a natural paradise, with incredible biodiversity. There are more than 500 species of birds, more than 100 species of monkeys, and thousands of species of plants. And there are a large number of national parks, where you can observe nature.

Arenal Volcano National Reserve

A special place in Costa Rica is the Arenal Volcano National Reserve. There is the Arenal volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the world. Hot lava can be seen rushing by, while a cloud of steam rises overhead. There are also waterfalls, birds, and tropical jungle.

One of the most biodiverse countries in the world

Costa Rica is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. There is about 5% of the world’s biodiversity in a very small area. This is because there are many different ecosystems in the country. The country has a wide variety of animals, especially birds, reptiles and bats. There are more than 800 species of birds, 120 species of reptiles, and 200 species of bats. In addition, there are many endemic species, that is, they are only found in Costa Rica. Examples are the spider monkey and the emerald toucan, you can find in the tropical jungle, the dry jungle, the mountains, the cloud forests or the mangrove forests.

Ticos: hospitable and friendly

Costa Ricans are known to be very hospitable and friendly. It is a very safe country, where people are very kind to foreigners. In addition to being a very peaceful country, since 1948, there is no army, and peace is one of the most important values ​​of the country.

In short, Costa Rica, one of the best countries in Latin America and the world!

And it`s just waiting for you!