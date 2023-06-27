Pre-Winter Great Dane Super Adventure in San Jose

“Great Dane Adventures” is a community of enthusiasts of the Great Dane dog breed in Costa Rica and they been together since 2016. Their great: Pre-Winter Great Dane Super Adventure event next Sunday July 2nd, 2023, in Llano Escondido Camping, PiedrasNegras de Mora, Ciudad Colon, San Jose, CR.

An adventure designed for Great Danes

It is an adventure designed for Great Danes, where people will enjoy different outdoor activities with their pups:

Large open outdoor spaces where they can run free off-leash.

A group dog training class with our partners: La U Canina Training Center.

A 1.5km hiking trip through the Jarisriver, its pools and its 5 waterfalls.

Dog tags engraved on-site for their dogs by our partners Mapache ID.

Restaurant service with amazing Costa Rican food.

Inauguration of the new natural river water pool, where our pets can safely swim and relax.

All are welcomed

We invite all Great Dane both national and foreign visitors in this upcoming July 4 holidays to getget to know and enjoy even more this noble and giant canine breed.