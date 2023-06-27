More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Pre-Winter Great Dane Super Adventure in San Jose

    Next Sunday July 2nd

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    “Great Dane Adventures” is a community of enthusiasts of the Great Dane dog breed in Costa Rica and they been together since 2016. Their great: Pre-Winter Great Dane Super Adventure event next Sunday July 2nd, 2023, in Llano Escondido Camping, PiedrasNegras de Mora, Ciudad Colon, San Jose, CR.

    An adventure designed for Great Danes

    It is an adventure designed for Great Danes, where people will enjoy different outdoor activities with their pups:

    • Large open outdoor spaces where they can run free off-leash.
    • A group dog training class with our partners: La U Canina Training Center.
    • A 1.5km hiking trip through the Jarisriver, its pools and its 5 waterfalls.
    • Dog tags engraved on-site for their dogs by our partners Mapache ID.
    • Restaurant service with amazing Costa Rican food.
    • Inauguration of the new natural river water pool, where our pets can safely swim and relax.

    All are welcomed

    We invite all Great Dane both national and foreign visitors in this upcoming July 4 holidays to getget to know and enjoy even more this noble and giant canine breed.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    SourceAmram Peña
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Broadway-Style Show “Henrietta, The Musical” Will Arrive in Guanacaste
    Next article
    Why Costa Rica is so Unique
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Be Filled With Esports and Gaming at the Infinity Play Festival

    This activity seeks to revolutionize this sector in the country, where attendees can play, learn and have fun with friends, communities
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »