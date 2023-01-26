Costa Rica not only culminated a perfect tournament but was also crowned Central American soccer champion for amputee soccer players. The Costa Ricans won the gold medal after defeating El Salvador in the final match.

The tournament was played at the Carlos Ugalde stadium, in Ciudad Quesada. The final match ended with a score of 3-0. That way, the Costa Ricans finished the tournament undefeated.

The Costa Rican national team obtained a perfect score, without any score against, they beat El Salvador 1-0, they beat Honduras 4-0, last Wednesday they beat the Guatemalan team 10-0 and last Thursday night they defeated 3- 0 to Panama in their last game.

In addition, the Costa Rican Randy Lizano won the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament and also established himself as the top scorer (tied with the Salvadoran Elmer Zelaya), with 10 goals in total.