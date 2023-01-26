More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Was Crowned Central American Champion of
    Soccer for Amputee Soccer Players

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica not only culminated a perfect tournament but was also crowned Central American soccer champion for amputee soccer players. The Costa Ricans won the gold medal after defeating El Salvador in the final match.

    The tournament was played at the Carlos Ugalde stadium, in Ciudad Quesada. The final match ended with a score of 3-0. That way, the Costa Ricans finished the tournament undefeated.

    The Costa Rican national team obtained a perfect score, without any score against, they beat El Salvador 1-0, they beat Honduras 4-0, last Wednesday they beat the Guatemalan team 10-0 and last Thursday night they defeated 3- 0 to Panama in their last game.

    In addition, the Costa Rican Randy Lizano won the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament and also established himself as the top scorer (tied with the Salvadoran Elmer Zelaya), with 10 goals in total.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Fiestas Cívicas Cañas 2023 Already Has Dates in Upcoming March and Bet on Having Great International Concerts
    Next article
    Costa Rican Amalia Ortuño Masters Adapted CrossFit: 3 World Titles and 3 More at Wodapalooza
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Snowfall in Oman Becomes a Trend in theSocial Media

    The snowfall that covered Jebel Shams, one of Oman's highest mountains, became a trend on social media after netizens posted videos
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »