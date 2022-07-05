Costa Rican Judoka Diana Brenes is Crowned with the Gold Medal in Spanish Super Cup

The Costa Rican judoka, Diana Brenes, managed to beat all her opponents by Ippon in the Spanish Super Cup held in Valencia this weekend. The main objective of the Tica was to recover the competition tone after her intervention of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee more than 16 months ago, and according to her results, it could be said that the judoka is ready to tackle increasingly ambitious commitments.

To climb to the highest step of the podium, Diana had to beat, among others, the two representatives of the Chinese national team. It should be noted that the eastern team was the clear dominator of a competition that included judokas from Spain, Ukraine, Norway, and Uruguay.

Olympic dreams



Instead, on this occasion, the gold medal in the women’s category of less than 70 kilos ended up hanging around the neck of a Costa Rican. Thus, Diana Brenes will continue to work hard in Spain to face the next Olympic qualifying cycle in Paris 2024, with her spirits reinforced after the joy and confidence that a victory like this gives.