Brisa Hennessy Makes History for Costa Rica in the Olympics and is Now One of the Best 8 Surfers In The World

Costa Rican surfer, Brisa Hennessy, made history for the country by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics and is officially one of the best eight surfers in the world. The Tica prevailed in her third round heat against New Zealander Ella Williams, reaching a score of 12.00 to leave second place and advance to the next round.

President’s congratulation

The athlete’s outstanding participation has raised accolades across the country. The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, showed his happiness for the triumph of Tica. “It fills me with pride, thank you Brisa for giving us this joy. You have more than 5 million Costa Ricans supporting you!” said part of Alvarado’s message on his Twitter account.

In addition, Hennessy received recognition from the president of the International Surf Federation, Mario Ríos. The quarterfinal heat will be played this Monday starting at 7 p.m. m. (Costa Rica time) where Hennessy will face American Caroline Marks, seeking to advance to the semifinals.