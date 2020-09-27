More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Playa Hermosa was designated as the Next World Surf Reserve

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Playa Hermosa was designated as the Next World Surf Reserve

    Playa Hermosa de Garabito, in the province of Puntarenas, was designated as the next World Surf Reserve,...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Food For Thought- Costa Rican and Indian Cuisine Decoded

    अन्नमयंहिसोम्यमन, Mind is nourished by food, (Chhandogyopanishad 6.5.4) A part of a verse...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Commemorating World Tourism Day in the Middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic

    Every September 27th, World Tourism Day is celebrated worldwide with the aim of raising awareness in...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Playa Hermosa de Garabito, in the province of Puntarenas, was designated as the next World Surf Reserve, the first in Central America and the eleventh globally, announced the US non-profit organization “Save the Waves Coalition”.The objective of this award is to preserve and enhance the environmental, cultural, economic and community attributes characteristic of the area which, through the organization’s “World Surfing Reserves” program, identifies and selects areas that have a combination of exceptional waves, history and natural ecosystems that must be conserved.

    surf costa rica

    “Playa Hermosa was a perfect candidate for the World Surfing Reserves designation,” said Save The Waves Coalition Executive Director NikStrongCvetich.

    “Its incredible biodiversity and environmental attributes, as well as a clear conservation vision for the future, this surf ecosystem is very deserving of the title,” he stressed. He added that this election is very exciting for the program as it is the first World Surf Reserve in Central America.

    “Costa Rica is a model of sustainable development that has prioritized the conservation of natural resources, making it a favorite destination for traveling surfers who come to enjoy nature, the rich and warm Costa Rican culture.”

    The “National Stadium of Surfing,” as surfers know it, joins the prestigious list of reserves awarded this distinction: Malibu, California; Ericeira, Portugal; Manly Beach, Australia; Santa Cruz, California; Huanchaco, Peru; Bahía Todos Santos, Baja California, Mexico, Punta de Lobos, Chile, Gold Coast Australia, Guarda do Embaú, Brazil and Noosa Heads, Australia.

    Environmental, social and economic benefits

    One of the most visited places to observe and surf in the whole country, Playa Hermosa is located in the canton of Garabito, which has the coastal forest recovery pilot project led by the Costas Verdes Association, which has planted more than 30 thousand trees with the participation of students and staff from local schools, neighbors, tourists and companies.

    The balance between sport, development and conservation of the environment is correlated and must be harmonious to benefit each other, a concept with high potential for replicability.

    Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, former Minister of the Environment of Costa Rica and new Executive Director of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) commented that, “Costa Rica is delighted to have received this designation. This ecosystem and surf community is a fantastic model for coastal conservation and this recognition will help drive other efforts across the country to protect our waves and shoreline,”he said.

    Both the Minister of Tourism Gustavo Segura and the Mayor of Garabito, Tobías Murillo, agreed that Costa Rica stands out in the world as a tourist destination that allows unique and unrepeatable experiences that reconnect national and international tourists with its essence.

    The leaders highlighted the award as one of the few world surfing reserves and without a doubt, it will increase the positive positioning of the Middle Pacific and the country as an optimal destination for surfing mixed with unforgettable natural settings.

    Data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) indicate that 17% of tourists who visited the country by air in the period 2017-2019 practiced surfing and 72% carried out activities related to sun and beach, which reveals the positioning of Costa Rica as a destination suitable for surfing and with internationally recognized beaches.

    The Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza, explained that the health of coastal ecosystems are essential for the well-being of people and nature. “In Costa Rica we have seen that coastal protection works to give a break to the species that live there, so that communities have additional income and for the physical and mental health of each Costa Rican.”

    “The designation of Playa Hermosa de Garabito as the next World Surf Reserve honors us and will allow to enhance the environmental and economic benefits of this sport in the area,” said the Minister.

    “Playa Hermosa has been the training and competition ground for many generations of surfers and is an icon of the national surf scene,” said Randall Chaves, president of the Surf Federation of Costa Rica. “This designation will not only increase its prestige but the definitive protection of the waves and the improvement of services for visitors as part of the action plan,” he said.

    It is not just a prize, it is an action plan. Being a World Surf Reserve takes commitment and work. It is an initiative to preserve and enhance what already exists and to solve what needs to be improved. To achieve this, a local committee is in charge of identifying threats and opportunities, designing and executing an action plan.

    The committee has a conformation according to the needs, represented by members of the Municipality of Garabito, SINAC, MINAE, the Neighborhood Association, conservation organizations, businessmen and local surfers. Among the topics to be discussed are security, the installation of services that benefit the user, the beautification of public areas, guaranteeing access to the beach, sustainable urban planning, reinforcing the refuge’s control and surveillance capacity, mitigation of erosion and other effects of climate change also the reactivation of the local economy.

    Laura Zumbado, leader of the local committee, highlighted that the team with local, national and international alliances will work so that future generations enjoy the quality of this beach. “This is a great opportunity for the community to enhance the benefits obtained from our waves and be a model in sustainable coastal urbanism,” she said.

    More protected surf areas for Costa Rica

    The new World Surf Reserve will also serve as a starting point for the Protected Surf Areas in Costa Rica under the “Surf Conservation Partnership,” an alliance between Conservation International and Save The Waves.

    The two organizations will work together with the Costa Rican government and local communities to protect critical surfing ecosystems across the country for years to come. The Surf Conservation Partnership will support national efforts to promote the integrated management of marine ecosystems.

    Ana Gloria Guzmán, Executive Director of Conservation International Costa Rica, highlighted that current national efforts aim to ensure that livelihoods improve through nature conservation.

    “Initiatives like this are important, as they provide an opportunity for local communities to come together and become actively involved in the management of marine resources, which are essential to their well-being,” she said.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleFood For Thought- Costa Rican and Indian Cuisine Decoded
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Playa Hermosa was designated as the Next World Surf Reserve

    Playa Hermosa de Garabito, in the province of Puntarenas, was designated as the next World Surf Reserve,...
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Food For Thought- Costa Rican and Indian Cuisine Decoded

    TCRN STAFF -
    अन्नमयंहिसोम्यमन, Mind is nourished by food, (Chhandogyopanishad 6.5.4) A part of a verse taken from one of the...
    Read more
    Travel

    Commemorating World Tourism Day in the Middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic

    TCRN STAFF -
    Every September 27th, World Tourism Day is celebrated worldwide with the aim of raising awareness in the international community of the...
    Read more
    Travel

    Discover 5 Amazing Places to Camp in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is a country that amazes in every corner with its beautiful landscapes and paradisiacal beaches
    Read more
    Education

    INA and MEIC Announce Training for 200 Entrepreneurs Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis

    TCRN STAFF -
    The National Institute of Learning (INA) and the Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Commerce (MEIC), make available...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Commemorating World Tourism Day in the Middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Every September 27th, World Tourism Day is celebrated worldwide with the aim of raising awareness in the international community of the...
    Read more

    Discover 5 Amazing Places to Camp in Costa Rica

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is a country that amazes in every corner with its beautiful landscapes and paradisiacal beaches
    Read more

    Cruise ships Could Return to Costa Rican Ports in a Matter of Weeks

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    After several months of pause, the cruise ships could return to Costa Rican ports in a matter...
    Read more

    Waterfall Hiking: these are the Magical Routes to the Wonderful Waterfalls of Costa Rica

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    With the opening of the hotels to 100% of their capacity and after a long confinement, people have left their homes in search of adventure and economic reactivation
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »