More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Have You Tasted These 5 Delicious Exotic Fruits From Costa Rica?

    Indulge your palate with these natural tropical gifts

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    All You Need To Know About Costa Rica’s Climate

    Costa Rica has a warm climate all year round in the plains and on the coasts, and more temperate...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Have You Tasted These 5 Delicious Exotic Fruits From Costa Rica?

    Did you know that although Costa Rica represents only 0.03% of the earth's surface, it contains approximately 5% of...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Brisa Hennessy Makes History for Costa Rica in the Olympics and is Now One of the Best 8 Surfers In The World

    Costa Rican surfer, Brisa Hennessy, made history for the country by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Did you know that although Costa Rica represents only 0.03% of the earth’s surface, it contains approximately 5% of the world’s biodiversity? Costa Rica’s geographic location between North and South America means that it has served as a bridge for countless species, both animals and plants, including some incredible, delicious and exotic fruits.

    These are some of our exotic fruits from Costa Rica:

    1. Pitaya

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    This cactus fruit is native to America and grows in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, and northern South America. Available in white, yellow or red, these beautiful fruits are known for their mild sweetness and the nutty flavor of their seeds. And it’s currently in season!

    2. Cas

    Cas is found almost exclusively in Costa Rica, although it is also cultivated in Guatemala and Nicaragua, and has recently been successfully cultivated in California. Cas is most popular in the form of a natural drink, mixed with sugar and water, although some Costa Ricans dare to eat these small, sour fruits picked directly from the tree.

    3. Granadilla

    A local favorite, this egg-shaped fruit contains a delicious combination of jelly-like fruit and edible seeds within its rugged exterior. It can be eaten alone or in soda, and is sometimes added to other natural beverages to enhance flavor and aroma.

    4. Rambutan

    A close relative of the lychee, the rambutan is actually native to regions of tropical Southeast Asia and is therefore known in Costa Rica as the “Chinese mamón.” Once you get past its strange furry red exterior, you will find a sweet white fruit on the inside, but be careful, the fruit itself contains a hard seed which you will have to avoid.

    5. Jocote

    Fruit of the cashew family, jocotes grow on tall trees, start out green, and mature into red or yellow. Although many Costa Ricans enjoy ripe fruit, some prefer to eat it immature, green, and sour, while various species of monkeys seem to enjoy the fruit at any stage of maturity. Delicious!

    Resonance Costa Rica
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleBrisa Hennessy Makes History for Costa Rica in the Olympics and is Now One of the Best 8 Surfers In The World
    Next articleAll You Need To Know About Costa Rica’s Climate
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    All You Need To Know About Costa Rica’s Climate

    Costa Rica has a warm climate all year round in the plains and on the coasts, and more temperate...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    All You Need To Know About Costa Rica’s Climate

    Environment Guillermo Agudelo -
    Costa Rica has a warm climate all year round in the plains and on the coasts, and more temperate in the cities located on...
    Read more

    Non-Residential Consumers Express Their Concern over the Regional Electricity Market

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    In order to achieve greater competitiveness, the industrial companies of Central America seek to increase their participation in the Regional Electricity Market (MER), and...
    Read more

    More Than 600 Sheltered and 2 Missing Leave Second Day of Intense Rain in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The second day of intense rainfall in Costa Rica leaves more than 600 sheltered and 2 missing. In this way, the President of the...
    Read more

    Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake That Struck Costa Rica Had An Epicenter In Panama

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    A strong earthquake was felt on Wednesday afternoon in practically the entire national territory. According to the National Seismological Network, the movement had a magnitude...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]icanews.com

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER