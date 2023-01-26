Fiestas Cívicas Cañas 2023 Already Has Dates in Upcoming March and Bet on Having Great International Concerts

Since the end of last year, on its social media, the organization of the Fiestas Cívicas Cañas has been announcing what will be different festivities in this canton of high altitude with activities for everyone in the so-called #FiestasdelPueblo2023 #LasdeMarzo2023.

Some days ago, they announced on their social media the dates established for the development of the Festivities in the city of friendship starting on Wednesday, March 15th with their traditional Election and Coronation of the Queenm and ending on Monday, March 20th, it is expected that these parties have a big difference in their portfolio of activities with international concerts, after a video of the Lord of Bachata, the Dominican Héctor Acosta “Torito” was leaked inviting everyone to go to Cañas for his next concert after the great National Top on Saturday March 18th, 2023.

It will also include bullfighting in the Plaza de Toros Chorotega with large productions, livestock, assemblers and surprises for those who attend; a parade of bullfighters, mechanical games, chinamos, food stalls, and dances in the fairgrounds. What other activities will Cañas have in upcoming March? You have to keep an eye on social media where they share their complete program of the Cañas 2023 Civic Festivals.