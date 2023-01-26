More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Fiestas Cívicas Cañas 2023 Already Has Dates in Upcoming March and Bet on Having Great International Concerts

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Since the end of last year, on its social media, the organization of the Fiestas Cívicas Cañas has been announcing what will be different festivities in this canton of high altitude with activities for everyone in the so-called #FiestasdelPueblo2023 #LasdeMarzo2023.

    Some days ago, they announced on their social media the dates established for the development of the Festivities in the city of friendship starting on Wednesday, March 15th with their traditional Election and Coronation of the Queenm and ending on Monday, March 20th, it is expected that these parties have a big difference in their portfolio of activities with international concerts, after a video of the Lord of Bachata, the Dominican Héctor Acosta “Torito” was leaked inviting everyone to go to Cañas for his next concert after the great National Top on Saturday March 18th, 2023.

    It will also include bullfighting in the Plaza de Toros Chorotega with large productions, livestock, assemblers and surprises for those who attend; a parade of bullfighters, mechanical games, chinamos, food stalls, and dances in the fairgrounds. What other activities will Cañas have in upcoming March? You have to keep an eye on social media where they share their complete program of the Cañas 2023 Civic Festivals.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    SourceGuananoticias
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Hotels for Bees Become the Strategy to Conserve Hundreds of Solitary Species in costa Rica
    Next article
    Costa Rica Was Crowned Central American Champion of
    Soccer for Amputee Soccer Players
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Snowfall in Oman Becomes a Trend in theSocial Media

    The snowfall that covered Jebel Shams, one of Oman's highest mountains, became a trend on social media after netizens posted videos
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »