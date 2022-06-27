Starting This Weekend, the “Circuit of Circus Festivals” Will Arrive for Free in Different Communities in Costa Rica

To collaborate in the reactivation of the national circus guild and also offer communities spaces to learn about and approach these arts for free, Parque La Libertad and the Center for Artistic Production and Cultural of the Ministry of Culture and Youth will reach different communities with the 2022 Circus Festival Circuit.

During this second edition, there will be six venues distributed throughout the national territory, which will allow the communities of Heredia, Uruca, Cartago, Desamparados, Santa Cruz de Guanacaste, and Boruca to learn some discipline and participate in activities such as parades, workshops circuses, games stations, circus varietés and to close each festival there will be a circus gala.

The first Circus Festival of the year will be held this Saturday, June 18th, and Sunday, June 19th at the Civic Center for Peace in Guararí de Heredia starting at 9 a.m., beginning with a parade, the second is scheduled for July 15th and 16th in Sifais, Uruca. The third Festival of the year will take place at the Civic Center for La Paz in Cartago on August 12th and 13th, on September 4th and 5th circus art will arrive at Parque La Libertad in Desamparados, on September 21st and 22nd at Civic Center for Peace in Santa Cruz de Guanacaste and the last one will be in the Boruca community (date to be assigned).

To learn about the different circus disciplines, in spaces for healthy recreation

“This Circus Festival allows us to strengthen the sector and show high-quality public shows that captivate the Costa Rican population to learn about the different circus disciplines, in spaces for healthy recreation and positive family exchange, as well as promoting the talent and development of national circus artists, their ventures and artistic productions,” said Alexander Cuadra, director of the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production (CPAC). In this edition there will be the participation of more than 23 circus groups, managing to benefit more than 50 artists.

“With this opportunity, we want to bring to different communities the learning process that many artists of the circus guild have had to bring a little joy and also bring the circus closer to the local development activities that are so important at this time for our country. So we would like to take advantage so that the entire national community can get closer to learn more about the circus artists and why not, enjoy the spaces that culture offers us. With this second edition of the Circuit, we want to fill each community with the magic, fun, and joy that characterizes the circus,” added Patricio Morera Víquez, executive director of Parque La Libertad.

For more information:

You can contact the different social networks of Parque La Libertad, the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production, and the Ministry of Culture and Youth. Or visit:

https://www.facebook.com/CentrodeProduccionArtisticayCultural

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/parquelalibertad/