Concerts, expositions and chats are part of the activities prepared by some institutions of the Ministry of Culture and Youth to celebrate International Women’s Day, which is commemorated on March 8th.

One of them is the Heredia Concert Band, which will broadcast on its Facebook account the fourth edition of the “Mujeres en la Música” concert, on Sunday, March 7th, at 10:00 a.m. The Puntarenas Concert Band will broadcast live a tribute to women, on Sunday, March 7th, at 12:00 noon. on their Facebook page.

Regarding the chats, the Golfito Public Library will broadcast the talk “International Women’s Day”, on Monday, March 8th, at 2:00 p.m. Likewise, the San Joaquín Public Library will give the virtual lecture: “The power of a positive woman”, by the motivator Vanessa Ramírez, on Monday, March 8th, at 6:30 p.m. People interested in participating can join the activity in their link.

The Public Library of Grecia will offer the discussion “Women, empowerment and virtues“, at 3:00 pm, on Monday through its Facebook account. Also, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MADC) will have the discussion “Strategies for making women artists visible“, on Monday at 11:00 a.m. on their Facebook page.

The Dr. Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia Museum will have the exhibition “The infinite thread: women who count”, which presents the literary creations of 35 women from the plastic arts point of view.

Also, as part of the celebration, the National Library will offer the recital: “Let’s celebrate life” with the participation of 10 poets. To register, those interested should write to the email [email protected].