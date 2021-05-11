More
    Costa Rica is Crowned Three-time Indoor-Soccer Champion at Concacaf

    The Tico team has secured their pass to the 2021 Lithuania World Cup

    The Costa Rican Futsal (indoor-soccer) team became the three-time Concacaf (Central and Northamerica region) champion this past Sunday. The Ticos team faced the United States in the grand final that took place in Guatemala, a match that ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of the Ticos.

    The national squad had a difficult game against a great team such as the United States. The Americans struck first and with the hand of Luciano González they took the lead on the scoreboard. A few minutes later, Costa Ricans Daniel Gómez and Alonso Cordero appeared to overcome in the match.

    However, the United States put equality again this time thanks to Zach Reget. Costa Rica kept trying and Daniel Gómez reappeared to put the tricolor ahead again, to end the first half. During the second half, the match continued to be highly contested, however, there were no more entries. The match ended with a score of 3-2 that gives the tricolor the title.

    Regional champion

    With this result Costa Rica is proclaimed champion of the Pre-World Cup of Futsal that was played in Guatemala. Winning this championship for the third time in a row. The tricolor showed a great level in the championship, which allowed it to reach the final match undefeated.

    Costa Rica played five games. Which it won with great superiority in most cases. Results of 7-0 against Haiti, 5-1 against Canada, 12-1 against Suriname, 1-3 against Panama and the final win against the United States. The team led by Carlos Quirós already have their presence assured in the Futsal World Cup, a tournament that will be played in Lithuania next September.

    SourceAndres Alvarado
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
