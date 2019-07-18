The award for “Leading Destination of Central America and Mexico 2019” was taken by Costa Rica in the World Travel Awards, considered the “Oscars” of tourism. Along with the award, 9 national companies stood out in a ceremony that took place this weekend in La Paz, Bolivia.

“It is a source of great pride that the name of the country stands out internationally, an incentive to continue working with greater effort. In addition, we must recognize the merit that entrepreneurs have in this and we are very proud of”, said Sary Valverde, president of CANATUR.

The Costa Rican companies awarded were:

Best New Hotel – Hotel Nantipa

– Hotel Nantipa Best Boutique Hotel – Gaia Hotel & Reserve

– Gaia Hotel & Reserve Best City for an Urban Getaway – San José

– San José Best Convention Center – Convention Center of Costa Rica

– Best Office / Tourism Institute – Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT)

– Best Car Rental Company – Avis

– Avis Best Hotel – The Gilded Iguana Hotel

– The Gilded Iguana Hotel Best Hotel Suite – Presidential Suite, JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa

– Presidential Suite, JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa Best Resort – Barceló Tambor

“Receiving this recognition strengthens us to continue building the vision proposed from the beginning where we want Costa Rica to have a venue for world-class events and a benchmark in Latin America through 3 strategic areas: excellence in service, operational efficiency, and sustainability”, added Álvaro Rojas, manager of the Convention Center of Costa Rica.

The World Travel Awards celebrate and recognize the excellence of different services associated with travel and tourism. Their winners are chosen through online voting in which tourism professionals, businessmen, and travelers from different parts of the world participate.

Subsequently, the regional winners will compete in world categories; the results will be announced in Oman, in November 2019.