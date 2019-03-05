With the objective of developing export capacities for entrepreneurs in the agricultural, food, and logistics services sectors, the Office of the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotor (PROCOMER) in the Huetar Caribe region prepares the 5th edition of the Caribbean Business Meeting. It will take place on March 20th and 21st, 2019, starting at 8:00 am, at the EARTH University of Guácimo.

This activity is the result of joint work between the Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Commerce (MEIC), the National Apprenticeship Institute (INA), the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (ITCR), and the EARTH University. These institutions seek to promote, through capacity building, the competitiveness and development of the region.

“We have accumulated 5 editions of this meeting. Each one shows us the potential and the desire of entrepreneurs in this region to boost their business, cross borders, and generate real impact in the development of the Caribbean”, said Álvaro Piedra, Director of Exports at PROCOMER.

“In PROCOMER we consider the development of key capacities for the growth of exports. It is through them that our entrepreneurs excel outside of Costa Rica and are able to build and maintain successful relationships with international buyers. We hope that the entrepreneurs of the Caribbean dream big and value the opportunities that can be generated by this meeting”, added Piedra.

The agenda of the meeting will integrate exhibition spaces, networking, and local business generation through a chain of linkages; In addition, are established as a novelty of this edition, business offices that allow employers to consult on trademark registration, financial advice, certification processes, country brand licensing process, export process, traceability, barcode, among others.

Within the framework of the Caribbean Business Meeting, the “Seedstars” entrepreneurship and innovation contest will also be held. Thus companies from the Caribbean, which have already participated in the preparation workshops, will defend their business proposals before the jury and, depending on their evaluation, that could take them to the final in San José.