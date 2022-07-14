More
    Costa Rica Promotes Edible Bamboo Entrepreneurship With Business Development Scholarship

    Flour made from this plant is one of the products that the company will offer starting in October

    Thanks to a grant from the Business Promotion and Development Unit of the National Learning Institute (INA), the family business Grandpa Panda, dedicated to the production of soft bamboo foods in Costa Rica, will be able to enter the market with the production of bamboo flour. It is a new product high in fiber and gluten free, which will go on sale at the beginning of October.

    “This scholarship has empowered us in an incredible way with the bamboo product, we already have a marketable prototype, the cost and nutritional study and the final image for the market, all this for an SME would be very difficult to obtain,” said Esteban Reyes who is in charge of the company.

    In addition, in a complementary way, the training and technical advisory services provided through the scholarship allowed the SME to define the bases to develop and strengthen the company.

    Homemade


    “A homemade product is very different from an industrial product. In the INA they helped us with a whole accompaniment to improve the recipes of our products, in addition to the issue of marketing on social networks”, concluded the businessman.

    Entrepreneurs and owners of micro, small and medium-sized companies throughout the country can count on INA to develop their businesses on key business management issues.

    Those interested can call 2210 6770 or write to [email protected]

