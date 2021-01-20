Fruits make up one of the most common food groups and a very important part of the human diet. They contain many benefits, such as their contribution of vitamins and essential nutrients that promote digestion. They are usually used as a snack, since they produce satiety and provide few calories, thus helping to maintain a healthy and balanced body.

Due to all these nutritional benefits and because they can be put to practical use, fruit consumption has grown over the years; even the United Nations General Assembly designated 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (AIFV), with the aim of raising awareness of its importance.

Fruits with high nutritional content

Susan Bowerman, Director of Global Nutrition Education and Training for Herbalife Nutrition, pointed out the most recommended fruits based on their high nutritional content:

Tomato: It is the most consumed fruit on the planet. Its high content of lycopene (antioxidant) helps prevent prostate cancer in men and being a low-sodium fruit, it is recommended for people suffering from high blood pressure. In addition, it contains a large amount of vitamins (B, C, A and E) and minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium and potassium.

Bananas: They are rich in fiber, carbohydrates, vitamins, potassium and protein. It also fights constipation, lowers blood pressure, helps bones absorb calcium better, and prevents muscle cramps after exercising.

Avocado: It is one of the few oily fruits that contains monounsaturated fats, that is, fats that help reduce bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels. It is widely consumed for its high content of potassium and fiber, also making it an ally of cardiovascular health.

Apple: One of the most accessible and versatile fruits is the apple. It contains some of the important and vital elements for our body, such as sucrose, glucose and albumin. Contains calcium, phosphorus, iron, potassium, and vitamins B and C.

Orange: It is a powerful antioxidant due to a large amount of vitamin C it contains. This fruit promotes healing and strengthens the immune system. It has anti-inflammatory properties and a low glycemic index.

Grapes: They contain a great source of manganese and an antioxidant called resveratrol, which prevents heart disease the formation of blood clots.

The expert recommended a daily consumption of 400 grams between fruits and vegetables, to prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity.