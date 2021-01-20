Tica Entrepreneur produces Bread made from Bean Flour and Wins Central American Contest

Johanna Sánchez left her corporate life to dedicate herself to motherhood and create her FRAN business. It is an enterprise that sells sourdough bread for hamburgers made with bean flour and that won a Central American and Caribbean contest with this recipe.

Super Chef de Todo con Frijol is the name of the contest that the Tica won. It is an initiative of the United States Bean Council (USDBC) to raise awareness about the nutritional, social and environmental benefits of beans and increase their consumption in the region. The Costa Rican entrepreneur beat participants from Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

Dynamics of the contest

Each participant had to send through videos and photographs their dish with details of its preparation and the original use of the beans. The Todo con Frijol staff especially appreciated the culinary qualities and the innovation of the recipes.

Original recipe

“I am always looking to incorporate everyday ingredients into my recipes. That’s why presenting my recipe for sourdough bread burgers with bean flour in Super Chef and sharing it with everyone was something enriching, beans are products consumed daily, they are nutritious and delicious. I know that when I use beans in my recipes, I am adding fiber, flavor and many other benefits to my proposals,” said Johanna Sánchez.

Alejandro Leloir, USDBC agronomist, states that the Costa Rican market consumes different types of beans (black, red, white, kidneys, cubaces, butter). However, he has concerns that its intake has decreased in recent years.

“(Despite this) the great variety of different beans that are consumed and obtained in the Costa Rican market is positive. I believe that it is necessary to continue working together with the health authorities of Costa Rica and the entire region to promote the increase in the consumption of beans,” said Leloir.

Bean benefits

Some of the benefits of consuming beans are:

Diabetes prevention and management: Beans are rich in slow-digesting carbohydrates and fiber, as well as protein, which gives them a low glycemic index. This makes them an ideal food for the management of insulin resistance and diabetes. Beans also provide protein as well as important vitamins and minerals in the diet. This makes beans an important food for people working to control blood sugar.

Prevention of coronary heart disease: Beans promote heart health both because of what they contain (fiber and potassium) and what they do not contain (no saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol or sodium).

High fiber content: Foods containing fiber were considered “likely” to reduce the risk of colon and rectal cancer.

Maintain a healthy weight: Beans are a healthy plant protein. They are naturally low in fat, high in fiber, and a good source of protein. Research shows that people who eat more fiber tend to weigh less. Consuming beans can contribute to feelings of fullness and satiety as a result of the fiber and protein content.