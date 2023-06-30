More
    Search
    Top Local Destinations
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Joins the Global Initiative to Protect Tourists in Emergency Situations

    Costa Rica will play a leading role showing the world what it has learned in more than 70 years of tourism

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica will join the International Code for the Protection of Tourists of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). This was confirmed by the UNWTO in the framework of the meeting of the Regional Commission for the Americas that takes place in Ecuador.

    The Code consists of a series of principles and recommendations on the protection of tourists in emergency situations, thus increasing confidence in travel.Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Haiti, Honduras and now Costa Rica have already adhered to the Code.

    A member of the Tourism and Sustainability Committee

    In addition, Costa Rica was designated as one of the nine members of the Tourism and Sustainability Committee, according to William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.Likewise, the country will occupy one of the two seats that correspond to the Americas in the Statistics and Satellite Account Committee.

    “In both cases, the appointment is for the period 2023-2027 and we will play a leading role showing the world what we have learned for more than 70 years in the world of tourism,” Rodríguez said.

     

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Begins the Season of Visitors from Puerto Rico
    Next article
    For the First Time in its History, a Woman Will Lead the National Police Academy of Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    The Costa Rican National Chamber of Tourism Classifies Non-Traditional Lodging Platforms as a “Threat”

    1 in 6 tourists who come to Costa Rica stay on Airbnb or similar platforms
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »