Costa Rica Joins the Global Initiative to Protect Tourists in Emergency Situations

Costa Rica will join the International Code for the Protection of Tourists of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). This was confirmed by the UNWTO in the framework of the meeting of the Regional Commission for the Americas that takes place in Ecuador.

The Code consists of a series of principles and recommendations on the protection of tourists in emergency situations, thus increasing confidence in travel.Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Haiti, Honduras and now Costa Rica have already adhered to the Code.

A member of the Tourism and Sustainability Committee

In addition, Costa Rica was designated as one of the nine members of the Tourism and Sustainability Committee, according to William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.Likewise, the country will occupy one of the two seats that correspond to the Americas in the Statistics and Satellite Account Committee.

“In both cases, the appointment is for the period 2023-2027 and we will play a leading role showing the world what we have learned for more than 70 years in the world of tourism,” Rodríguez said.