Costa Rica Begins the Season of Visitors from Puerto Rico

With the arrival of 110 tourists from San Juan, Puerto Rico officially began the brief, but significant season of charter flights from the “Isla del Encanto.”The first passengers were received on Sunday June 25th with the gift of typical white, blue and red hats and scarves, added to the soundtrack of Costa Rican folklore songs played by a marimba. They also enjoyed typical dances and a Maroon rhythm that contributed to strengthening the bonds of friendship between Puerto Rico and Costa Rica.

This season will run from June 25th to August 6th with weekly flights on Sundays. The operation will be carried out with flights of the Swift Air airline from the San Juan Airport to the Juan Santamaría International Airport, connecting directly and non-stop to travelers interested in visiting Costa Rican tourist attractions throughout the country.

“In these moments of economic reactivation of the sector and always with the premise of increasing the connectivity of Costa Rica with other destinations, the operation of these direct charters from Puerto Rico in the back to back modality add up and contribute so that Costa Ricans dedicated to the tourism and the population in general have new sources of employment and a better life,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

Precisely, the flights will arrive on Sundays at 10:15 in the morning and will depart at 11:15 under the “back to back” mode and specifically refers to the fact that tourists stay for 8 days and 7 nights in Costa Rica and return to their homeland the following Sunday.

Many exciting activities

According to data provided by the wholesale company Marbella Tours, in charge of coordinating and serving Puerto Rican visitors, Puerto Rican tourists will vacation in our country with the aim of developing various outdoor activities that include visiting the Poás and Irazú volcanoes, the adventure tours such as rafting and quad bike rides, wildlife observation, without neglecting the visit to beaches endowed with nature and other national parks such as Manuel Antonio. They will also enjoy the hot springs in La Fortuna de San Carlos, visit the cable car and take guided tours of the Museum of Costa Rican Art in San José.

They detail that the conformation of the tourist groups includes families, couples, young people and older adults, who will visit Costa Rica for the first time in a vacation experience in which they express high expectations.

Continued success

“The importance of the operation of these direct charter flights from Puerto Rico is precisely to offer tourists a direct and non-stop connection that takes approximately two hours and thirty minutes from the island. We hope that their experience will be pleasant and in this way this same operation can be repeated next year on similar dates and thus increase, on a larger scale, the number of passengers that can visit us from this charming island”, explained Wally Sibaja, Marbella General Manager. Tours, who has led the general coordination of this charter flight season.It should be mentioned that this type of charter flight operations from Puerto Rico had not occurred for approximately fifteen years.

Pura Vida experiences

“As manager of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, and continuing with the commitment to offer Pura Vida experiences to passengers visiting Costa Rica, we celebrate the start of this season of charter flights from Puerto Rico; This connection is the result of good management between the public and private sectors, where the airline, the ICT and we participate as administrators of the main air terminal in Costa Rica”, concluded Ricardo Hernández, General Director of AERIS.