“Wellness Pura Vida”: Wellness Tourism in Costa Rica

The term Wellness is generally used to designate the balance between mind, body and spirit. When, in addition to achieving that harmony, this is done surrounded by exuberant nature, the return to routine is more bearable.

Costa Rica is synonymous with well-being because, thanks to being part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, its numerous volcanoes allow you to bathe in natural hot springs or smear yourself in volcanic mud that is so beneficial for your health.

The country has announced that it will dedicate itself to promoting a new segment in the tourism market, with the launch of its “Wellness Pura Vida” wellness tourism strategy.

A cure for the epidemic of stress

“One of the worst evils that afflicts the entire world is stress and the potential of wellness tourism goes far beyond what we can visualize today, because work stress is on the rise and Costa Rica offers itself as a cure for this epidemic” , affirmed the Costa Rican Minister of Tourism, Mauricio Ventura.

Costa Rica has the objective of expanding its offer towards a market that seeks more meditation, reflection, yoga, thermal water treatments and organic products. The country intends to take advantage of a world market valued at US$ 563,000 million, with tourists whose average spending exceeds the global average tourist spending by 130%.

Wellness Pura Vida

“Wellness Pura Vida is wellness tourism in harmony with the environment, it is an integral balance of body, spirit and mind, which goes beyond what is traditionally known” The minister indicated that “well-being” is a feeling that many tourists experience in Costa Rica, so there is already a long way to go in positioning this segment.

According to the authorities, the strategy is about unique, transformative and experiential experiences, which can be carried out throughout the national territory, and which can be carried out in pleasant physical spaces with a differentiated natural offer.