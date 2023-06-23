World-Class Destination: Costa Rica Wins Two Awards at the International Meeting Tourism Fair

“Best Country Outstanding Management” and being a “destination committed to sustainability” earned Costa Rica two awards at FIEXPO Latin America.It is one of the most outstanding fairs in the tourism segment for meetings, congresses and events.

“We are flattered by the distinctions received at FIEXPO LATAM 2023 and it is an indicator that we are on the right path to consolidate Costa Rica as a competitive destination,” said Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).Costa Rica is preparing to host the 2025, 2026 and 2027 editions of FIEXPO Latin America and its designation was ratified a few months ago.

Linking nearby tourist attractions between countries

The ICT took the opportunity to talk with Panamanian tourism authorities about the possibility of linking nearby tourist attractions between countries, such as the towns of Limón and Bocas del Toro.

On the other hand, William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, met with executives of the Copa airline to assess the reactivation of operations with the Guanacaste airport.